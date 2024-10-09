Dallas Sidekicks 2024-2025 schedule announced

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has released the schedule for the 2024-2025 season including the matches for the Dallas Sidekicks.

2024-2025 Dallas Sidekicks Schedule

Home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center are in bold.

Date Opponent Time CT Venue Sun Dec 15 Kansas City Comets 4 pm Cable Dahmer Arena Fri Dec 20 St. Louis Ambush 7 pm The Family Arena Sat Dec 21 Milwaukee Wave 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat Dec 28 Milwaukee Wave 6 pm UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Tue Dec 31 Milwaukee Wave 3 pm UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sat Jan 4 Harrisburg Heat 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sun Jan 5 St. Louis Ambush 3 pm The Family Arena Thu Jan 9 Texas Outlaws 7 pm Mesquite Arena Sat Jan 11 Empire Strykers 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Fri Jan 17 Chihuahua Savage 8 pm Corner Sport Arena Sat Jan 18 Chihuahua Savage 8 pm Corner Sport Arena Sat Jan 25 Harrisburg Heat 6 pm Equine Arena at The Farm Show Complex Sun Jan 26 Baltimore Blast 11 am TU Arena Thu Jan 30 Kansas City Comets 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sun Feb 2 Texas Outlaws 4 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Mon Feb 3 Utica City FC 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat Feb 8 Texas Outlaws 7 pm Mesquite Arena Thu Feb 13 Texas Outlaws 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat Mar 1 Chihuahua Savage 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat Mar 8 Texas Outlaws 7 pm Mesquite Arena Mon Mar 10 Tacoma Stars 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat Mar 15 Texas Outlaws 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Mon Mar 24 St. Louis Ambush 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center Sat Mar 29 Empire Strykers 7 pm Credit Union of Texas Event Center