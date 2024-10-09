Dallas Sidekicks 2024-2025 schedule announced

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has released the schedule for the 2024-2025 season including the matches for the Dallas Sidekicks.
2024-2025 Dallas Sidekicks Schedule
Home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center are in bold.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time CT
|Venue
|Sun Dec 15
|Kansas City Comets
|4 pm
|Cable Dahmer Arena
|Fri Dec 20
|St. Louis Ambush
|7 pm
|The Family Arena
|Sat Dec 21
|Milwaukee Wave
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat Dec 28
|Milwaukee Wave
|6 pm
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|Tue Dec 31
|Milwaukee Wave
|3 pm
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|Sat Jan 4
|Harrisburg Heat
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sun Jan 5
|St. Louis Ambush
|3 pm
|The Family Arena
|Thu Jan 9
|Texas Outlaws
|7 pm
|Mesquite Arena
|Sat Jan 11
|Empire Strykers
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Fri Jan 17
|Chihuahua Savage
|8 pm
|Corner Sport Arena
|Sat Jan 18
|Chihuahua Savage
|8 pm
|Corner Sport Arena
|Sat Jan 25
|Harrisburg Heat
|6 pm
|Equine Arena at The Farm Show Complex
|Sun Jan 26
|Baltimore Blast
|11 am
|TU Arena
|Thu Jan 30
|Kansas City Comets
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sun Feb 2
|Texas Outlaws
|4 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Mon Feb 3
|Utica City FC
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat Feb 8
|Texas Outlaws
|7 pm
|Mesquite Arena
|Thu Feb 13
|Texas Outlaws
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat Mar 1
|Chihuahua Savage
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat Mar 8
|Texas Outlaws
|7 pm
|Mesquite Arena
|Mon Mar 10
|Tacoma Stars
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat Mar 15
|Texas Outlaws
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Mon Mar 24
|St. Louis Ambush
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center
|Sat Mar 29
|Empire Strykers
|7 pm
|Credit Union of Texas Event Center