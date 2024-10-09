Categories FC Dallas

Dallas Sidekicks 2024-2025 schedule announced

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Dallas Sidekicks 2024-2025 schedule announced

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has released the schedule for the 2024-2025 season including the matches for the Dallas Sidekicks.

2024-2025 Dallas Sidekicks Schedule

Home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center are in bold.

DateOpponentTime CTVenue
Sun Dec 15Kansas City Comets4 pmCable Dahmer Arena
Fri Dec 20St. Louis Ambush7 pmThe Family Arena
Sat Dec 21Milwaukee Wave7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat Dec 28Milwaukee Wave6 pmUW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Tue Dec 31Milwaukee Wave3 pmUW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Sat Jan 4Harrisburg Heat7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sun Jan 5St. Louis Ambush3 pmThe Family Arena
Thu Jan 9Texas Outlaws7 pmMesquite Arena
Sat Jan 11Empire Strykers7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Fri Jan 17Chihuahua Savage8 pmCorner Sport Arena
Sat Jan 18Chihuahua Savage8 pmCorner Sport Arena
Sat Jan 25Harrisburg Heat6 pmEquine Arena at The Farm Show Complex
Sun Jan 26Baltimore Blast11 amTU Arena
Thu Jan 30Kansas City Comets7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sun Feb 2Texas Outlaws4 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Mon Feb 3Utica City FC7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat Feb 8Texas Outlaws7 pmMesquite Arena
Thu Feb 13Texas Outlaws7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat Mar 1Chihuahua Savage7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat Mar 8Texas Outlaws7 pmMesquite Arena
Mon Mar 10Tacoma Stars7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat Mar 15Texas Outlaws7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Mon Mar 24St. Louis Ambush7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center
Sat Mar 29Empire Strykers7 pmCredit Union of Texas Event Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *