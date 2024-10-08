The FC Dallas “poor roster construction” problem explained

We’ve been saying all year, mostly on 3rd Degree the Podcast, that the FC Dallas roster is poorly constructed. That’s easy for us to say from the outside without bothering to explain it.

With FC Dallas eliminated from all competitions and a week to kill before the season final, now seems as good a time as any to explain why, in our book, it’s so poorly constructed.

On the macro level, there are a whole bunch of things that add up to make it poor. I will try my best, and probably fail, to simplify it all in this space.

So in the words of another bit that I do…

Let’s break it down.

The High-Risk Problem

On the macro level, FC Dallas has too many injury-prone players, a great many of them in the spine of the team. The injury-prone problem is magnified by the age of many of the club’s most important players.

We qualify “old” as players ~30 and up since the peak performance of players usually comes between 26 and 29. Every player is different. But, in general terms, the older the player the more often, statistically, they get hurt and the slower they are to recover.

Soccer is a young man’s game.

Sure, on average, FCD’s roster isn’t that old. That’s because they have a bunch of kids who while technically on the roster don’t play or can’t even get on the active roster, let alone the bench.

“Old” players in the rotation at the time of this post: Sebastian Ibeagha (32), Asier Illarramendi (34), Sebastian Lletget (32), Jimmy Maurer (36), Omar Gonzalez (36). Getting close (29): Paul Arriola, Ruan, and Eugene Ansah. That’s an old team.

“Injury-prone” players who, in our view, have missed more than a normal share of games over the last several seasons: Jesus Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola, Sebastien Lletget, and Ema Twumasi.

Those two factors magnify each other.

On top of that, FCD carried two players who were, effectively, out for the season: Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus. We’ll get into that more below.

As an organization, you know a certain amount of injuries are going to come even to young healthy players as it’s the nature of sport. Examples this year: Marco Farfan, Patrickson Delgado, Liam Fraser.

So to enter a season with a bunch of old players, injury-prone players, and a couple of players out for the year is a recipe for disaster.

And voilà, 2024.

The DP Problem

In MLS, the Designated Player rule enables the club to pay outside the cap for serious talent. When you miss on a DP signing, that seriously limits your ability to compete.

And FCD has a couple of issues at DP spots.

Player How It Started How It’s Going Petar Musa Newest DP. His 15-goal (so far) season breaks the FCD newcomer season scoring record. That’s a hit signing. Jesus Ferreira Asked to shift positions, struggled with injuries. Lowest production since 2020 if you count the COVID year and since 2018 if you don’t. Alan Velasco FCD went into 2024 knowing one of their DPs was down 9-12 months. Exceeding our expectations, he made it back with 8 games to play but that was too late to save 2024. Missed 26 games, the US Open Cup, and Leagues Cup.

It was a subpar season for the highest-paid (base salary) player and your 4th highest-paid player was MIA till it was too late.

DP failure will ruin your season every time.

The TAM Problem – AKA, the Luxury Player Problem

In case you don’t know, TAM and GAM is “fake” money internal to the league.

TAM players are signed to a salary high enough they would be DP players if they were not bought down by using TAM. This year that’s any player making over $683,750. FCD, as usual, has 4 TAM players with a 5th player inches from this category (Sebastien Ibsagha).

“The luxury player” is not an official designation. It’s what I call a high-paid, TAM/GAM player that isn’t used to maximum capacity as a starter. It’s a TAM player who is a role player or bench player. A player that is extra or surplus. A luxury that – more than likely – a team can’t afford in a salary-cap league. A player that costs the club a potential TAM-level starter.

To be a top-tier MLS team, most players getting paid this kind of TAM money need to be lock starters with high impact.

Player How It Started How It’s Going Paul Arriola Captain and former US National team player. Not the same player since missing the ’22 World Cup, now a wingback. Great leader and a great person. Wingback or outside back is – in the Hunt budget – a low-salary, low-impact position. Arriola makes, $1,7 mil. His stats are in line with his career in MLS but the money is out of line with the Hunt budget for that position. Paxton Pomykal Fantastic Homegrown linking midfielder but with a history of injuries. $1 mil salary for 6 minutes played. Placed on season-ending IR. FCD was forced to sign a replacement (Show Cafumana). Sebastian Lletget Had a solid 2022 after joining from New England, but fell off hard due to off-field issues (probably). He’s been fantastic since Luccin took over. But is he even a starter if everyone is healthy? It appears not and ~$850k is a lot of money on the bench. Eugene Ansah FCD worked for over a year to get him. Eats an International spot. $700k this season for 1 goal. He’s not even close to a starter at this point with just 5 starts in two seasons. His 421 total minutes = $1,663 per minute played in 2024.

There is so much wasted 2024 cap money here.

Injuries, DP problems, & TAM/GAM problems alone are enough to wreck any team hard in MLS.

But wait, there’s more!

The U22 Initiative Problem

The U22 Initiative is designed for MLS teams to buy young, hot, more expensive prospects to develop and then use as pieces in their team or sell on for profit. MLS allows for three, FCD has two.

Keeping in mind, these players take up a senior roster spot and usually an international spot. They should be impactful.

It seems pretty clear that Andre Zanotta is using the U22 initiative on the flip-for-profit plan and not the impactful player plan.

Player How It Started How It’s Going Geovane Jesus Exciting young right back. Out for 9-12 months with the ACL tear.~$350k salary. Tore his ACL 1 month before Velasco (Sept ’23) and is still out after having some kind of scar-tissue-related setback. The issue here is more about the lost U22/senior roster slot than his pay Enes Sali In theory, “one for the future.” The reported $3 mil buy price was a head-scratcher even if it was refuted by my FCD sources. Also on ~$350k pay packet. 0 minutes played in MLS and eats a senior roster spot. He’s been good for North Texas SC with 8 goals and 5 assists in 25 games (20 starts).

For positions that can be high-impact, FCD got nothing in 2024.

Even if these are “kids for the future,” like Sali, 0 minutes from both is quite poor for such a high-value roster mechanic.

Side note: If FCD wants to buy Patrickson Delgado, his price probably means they need him to be U-22 Initiative in the future.

The Center Back Problem

Most media people local or national who cover FCD came into this season saying FC Dallas needed a top-flight center back. (We at 3rd Degree have been saying that since Reto Ziegler departed because Jose Antonio Martinez didn’t live up to that mark.)

And that was when we expected four at the back with two center backs.

Being short a quality CB, it was utterly mystifying that Nico Estevez chose to play a shape (3-4-3) that needed three center backs and compounded the problem. Once 3-4-3 was chosen, FCD then needed two additional top-line center backs to be good defensively.

So it was even more mystifying when Peter Luccin did the same thing focusing on the 3-4-3.

Here’s all the CBs FCD has to work with.

Player How It Started How It’s Going Nkosi Tafari A physical center back who plays with an aggressive style. Coach Estevez thought he was capable of being an All-Star caliber player. He’s now 27 and he has some flaws. This is his peak, he won’t get much better and in 2024 he was worse than in 2023. I blame the system. He’s underpaid at ~$350k. Sebastien Ibeagha A journeyman reserve MLS CB that for some reason FCD saw as a top-line starter. I said at the time he should be the third CB in a back 4. He’s over-performed his career numbers but is over-paid in our opinion (~DP salary) and underperforms that pay. Someone at FCD clearly thinks way more of Ibby than we do. Omar Gonzalez 36-year-old former star CB who came in to be FCD’s third CB. Good value salary at ~$115k He’s one spot too high on the depth chart and he took a PT that should have gone to a developing player. Amet Korca A younger player who is, in theory, being developed. Came into 2024 as the fourth CB on the roster. He should have been the fifth CB, not the fourth. 0 minutes for FCD this season after 4 games and 2 starts last year. Marco Farfan A defensive first left back. 5’10” on a good day. Used by Peter Luccin as a center back. Amazing as that is. Sam Junqua A left back or wingback with a solid offensive game. Can play on the right as well, or even wing. Used by Nico Estevez as a CB. At least he’s 6’ tall. Carl Sainte Signed mid-season as a center back prospect. Pretty much never used by FCD as a center back. Due to injuries played 6 games as a 6. Goes back to NTX and plays as a 6 more than as a CB. Is there a plan here? Nolan Norris A Homegrown signing. Is he a left back, center back, or 6? Nico Estevez says 6. Gets 4 games with 2 starts this season as a 6. Goes down to NTX, plays some as a 6 but also as a CB. Plays left back or left center back with USYNT. Again, what exactly is the plan here fellas?

What a mess.

Even now, a season later, FCD still needs a top-tier (hopefully lefty) smart, tactical, experienced center back to play with the less experienced and more aggressive Ibeagha or Tafari in a back four.

And if FCD is going to stay 3 at the back, they still need two top-tier center backs.

The Wingback Problem

The problem with wingback is that FCD doesn’t have any.

Or they didn’t. They have one now since trading for Ruan.

A wingback needs to be able to run the entire field with a high-rate engine and contribute on both ends. On this roster, only Ruan really fits that bill. Sam Junqua is the next closest.

Here are all the wingbacks that Estevez and Luccin tried.

Player How It Started How It’s Going. Ruan An actual (right) wingback on a fairly reasonable $440k. Not a problem. But he’s out of contract in two more games. Paul Arriola Not really a wingback. Lacks the defensive side. Can play both left and right, though. When he plays wingback he’s given immense freedom. He often is way upfield and causes FCD to play a lopsided shape. He knocks the whole thing out of wack. Also, $1.7 mil at wingback. Bernie Kamungo A winger who is lost in a 3-4-3 system without wings. Out of desperation, FCD has used him as a wingback a bit. It’s not good. Sam Junqua Can play both sides at outside back. Works hard and has a better offensive game than a lot of outside backs. Has the engine. He’s a better wingback than Arriola – cause defense – but not a better overall player. And Arriola’s salary is getting on the field no matter what. Dante Sealy Won the left wingback job out of spring camp, almost by default. …And then stunk. Mediocre on offense, terrible on defense. 80% effort all the time. Ema Twumasi Right back. Former winger. One would assume his offense would make for a good wingback. The fastest (in-game) player on the team until Ruan arrived. Injured too much. Did Estevez coach the offense out of him? A player that led Austin Bold in chances created now is nervous going at people. Hasn’t played much since Ruan arrived. Marco Farfan Not a wingback as he lacks the offense. But remains a trusted player. The salary is a touch high for an outside back at ~$550k. But he’s not suited for it. Hence the PT at CB under Luccin. Isaiah Parker A wing converting to back, has the physcial skills to be a great wingback but the mental side is lagging. A Generation adidas player, no cap hit. Hated by Nico Estevez, banished to NTX, was having a good season as a wingback. Suffered a season-ending injury around when Luccin took over FCD. GA cap-free salary is wasted. Geovane Jesus U22 Initiative. He has great offensive ability and motor. Should be an ideal wingback. Missed the year with an ACL tear. Herbert Endeley A college wing/mid with some verticality and offense. Another player that might be a nice wingback someday. After a short spell with FCD during injury troubles (4 games, 1 start), he’s been banished to NTX since May other than 28 minutes in the Open Cup loss to SKC.

The Insurance Problem

Coach Nico Estevez came into 2024 desperate to get more older, experienced guys on the FCD roster. By action, it’s clear Estevez didn’t want to use kids. He wanted vets.

As a consequence, FCD signed some older more veteran players. Sure, some of them were signed to the Supplemental (off-budget) FCD roster on “club-friendly” contracts.

Players like Omar Gonzalez (36), Jimmy Maurer (36), and Tsiki Ntsabeleng (26) should be on the senior roster not eating up cap-protected spots. A player as deep down the depth chart as Eugene Ansah (29) is eating a senior spot. You can maybe even include the luxury players we talked about above in this scenario.

All these players provided insurance and maybe on a big club on the cusp of an MLS Cup title, I could understand that concept. But insurance for someone like FCD eats up roster spots and playing time for the future of the team.

The entire idea is antithetical to the FC Dallas way. All the great success FCD has had in the last decade, mostly under Oscar Pareja, was with Homegrown talent in the team.

The Burn is about the progression of kids and in a cap league, these free-from-cap-hit spots need to have developing players in them. Not insurance.

As a consequence of the Estevez program, a litany of young talent, including several homegrowns, got very little PT in 2024. It’s the minutes more than the games.

Player Games Minutes Carl Sainte 6 147 Nolan Norris 4 194 Herbert Endeley 4 111 Tomas Pondeca 3 116 Tarik Scott 2 52 Antonio Carrera 0 0 Malik Henery-Scott 0 0 Geovane Jesus 0 0 Amet Korca 0 0 Isaiah Parker 0 0 Enes Sali 0 0 Ale Urzua 0 0

The lack of youth play was a massive contributor to the “wasted” 2024 season. Very little to no progress was made by youthful, up-and-coming talent.

That’s not to mention the talent at North Texas SC that might have been signed and wasn’t because of the blockage like Pedrinho or Diego Garcia.

Even players who got large amounts of PT like Dante Sealy (17 games, 9 starts, 857 minutes) and Bernie Kamungo (27 games, 11 starts, 1162 minutes) regressed.

2024 in the End

FC Dallas has lost its way and veered from its identity not just in method but in roster building.

FCD isn’t better today than they were at the season start. Poor roster construction led to a wasted season.