North Texas SC loans Brecc Evans to Austin Bold

North Texas SC and the Austin Bold announced today that NTX captain Brecc Evans has been loaned to the Bold for one season. The loan furthers the relationship between FC Dallas and the Austin Bold, to whom FCD loaned Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi last season.

Our take: This is a terrific move. Evans dominated at the USL-1 level at the age of 19 and was ready for a step up. Progression to USL-C is the perfect next step for the young man. With FC Dallas not having a USL-C level team, continuing the relationship with a club like Austin Bold is also important. A second good season by Evans, this one at USL-C, would likely see him ready to step into FCD’s MLS roster.