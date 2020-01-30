Local Metroplex clubs learn US Open Cup Second Round opponents… if they advance

The three local sides in the 2020 US Open Cup not named FD Dallas have learned who their second-round opponents will be if they advance out of the opening round.

If the Fort Worth Vaqueros advance past Tulsa Athletic on March 24th they will have earned the right to face FC Tulsa of the USL-Championship at Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Tulsa in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That match will take place on April 8th at 7 pm CT. Thus giving Vaqueros back to back trips to Tulsa.

The Denton Diablos and NTX Rayados play each other in the First Round of the Cup on Match 25th. Whichever side wins that game will face the OKC Energy of the USL-Championship, only the location will change depending on the winner.

If Diablos wins, they will host OKC on either April 8th or 9th at 7 pm CT at their usual home field, the University of North Texas Soccer Stadium in Denton, Texas.

If NTX Rayados win – an entirely possible result despite being an amateur club – then Rayados will still face OKC Energy on the 8th or 9th of April but the home team and site are yet to be determined.