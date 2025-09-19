Nolan Norris named to US U20 team for 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup

FC Dallas Homegrown defender Nolan Norris has been called up to the United States U20 men’s national team for the upcoming 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be played in Chile from Sept. 27 to Oct. 19, 2025.

“Representing the United States in the U-20 World Cup means a lot to me,” said FC Dallas Homegrown Nolan Norris. “It’s been a big goal of mine for the past few years. I’ve thought about this every single day for the last couple of years. So I think to finally get that call and know that I’m going to be a part of the team representing my country at a World Cup is a dream come true and something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Norris has 29 appearances for the U.S. youth national teams and captained the U.S. U-20 squad for the 2024 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. He’s been the captain of this group for years.

Also of note for DFW soccer fans is FCD Academy product Matthew Corcoran, who currently plays for Nashville SC.

USA’s Group E Schedule

All group matches for the U.S. will be played at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua, Chile, and will be streamed on Fox Sports 1 (FS1), Fox Sports 2 (FS2), and NBC Universo.

Opponent Date Time (CT) New Caledonia Sept 29 6 pm France Oct 2 3 pm South Africa Oct 5 3 pm

The top two teams from each of the six groups, along with the four best third-place teams, will advance to the Round of 16.

US Roster or 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup

(CLUB/COUNTRY; HOMETOWN; U-20 MNT CAPS/GOALS)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 12-Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.; 7/0), 21-Duran Ferree (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.; 1/0), 1-Diego Kochen (FC Barcelona/ESP; Miramar, Fla.; 5/0)

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders; Seattle, Wash.; 7/0), 18-Luca Bombino (San Diego FC; Saugus, Calif.; 9/0), 5-Noah Cobb (Colorado Rapids; Chattanooga, Tenn.; 13/0), 16-Ethan Kohler (SC Verl/GER; Campbell, Calif.; 12/1), 3-Nolan Norris (FC Dallas; Fort Worth, Texas; 16/0) , 17-Francis Westfield (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 7/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Benfica/POR; Louisville, Ky.; 11/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 19-Matthew Corcoran (Nashville SC; Dallas, Texas; 5/1), 8-Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma/ITA; Key Biscayne, Fla.; 9/2), 14-Taha Habroune (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio; 14/2), 6-Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo; Chicago, Ill.; 15/1), 15-Pedro Soma (San Diego FC; Coconut Creek, Fla.; 15/2), 10-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 23/8)

FORWARDS (5): 11-Luke Brennan (Atlanta United; Atlanta, Ga.; 10/2), 7-Cole Campbell (Borussia Dortmund/GER; Peachtree City, Ga.; 3/0), 20-Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake City; Eagle Mountain, Utah; 11/2), 13-Peyton Miller (New England Revolution; Unionville, Conn.; 6/1), 9-Marcos Zambrano (Real Salt Lake; Gladwyne, Pa.; 13/6)