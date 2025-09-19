2nd Round draw for four local teams alive in 2026 US Open Cup Regional Qualifying

After two local teams advanced out of the First Round, four DFW sides are still alive in 2026 US Open Cup Regional Qualifying: Denton Diablos (Metroplex Prem. League), Master Joga (Dallas Soccer Alliance), StrikerZ DFW Soccer Club (Dallas Soccer Alliance), and Dallas Atletico (Metroplex Prem. League).

Two of the local sides have been drawn against each other as StrikerZ DFW Soccer Club will face Dallas Atletico at a time and place to be confirmed later. (Reminder, Dallas Atletico is a local amateur side, not the upcoming professional Atlético Dallas.)

Saturday, Oct. 11

Tulsa Athletic vs. Denton Diablos

Athletic Community Field; Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 12

210 FC vs. Master Joga

STAR Soccer Complex; San Antonio, Texas

7:30 p.m. CT