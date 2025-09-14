Denton Diablos and Dallas Atletico advance in 2026 US Open Cup Qualifying

In the Opening Round of the 2026 US Open Cup Qualifying, local sides Denton Diablos and Dallas Atletico have advanced to the 2nd Round.

Denton Diablos knocked off Sporting NTX 6-2. Denton got goals from Matthew Albury, Andrew Hernandez, Waleed Cherif, Jay Lee (x2), and Demetrius Cassius.

Dallas Atletico (not to be confused with the future USL Championship side Atletico Dallas) knocked off Foro SC by a 3-1 scoreline. Jonathan Zuniga opened the scoring for DA, with Oscar Ocamp grabbing a 2nd half brace.

The draw for the 2nd Round will determine their opponents, either Master Joga (Dallas Soccer Alliance) or StrikerZ DFW Soccer Club (Dallas Soccer Alliance).