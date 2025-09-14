Texoma FC gets a point at home in 3-3 goal fest vs 2nd place Spokane Valley

Texoma FC got a goal from Ajmeer Spengler and a brace from Brandon McManus, but it wasn’t enough to hold on against 2nd-place Spokane Valley in Sherman on Saturday. With the tie, Texoma sits in 10th place, 2 spots out of the playoffs with 6 games to play.

The goals came fast and furious in the 2nd half as McManus scored just 15 minutes in, only to be answered by Spokane’s Neco Brett in the 26th.

Spengler got his goal in the 35th, but Spokane again rallied right before halftime with a goal from Luis Gil.

McManus got his 2nd in the 50th minute, but despite two PK saves by Javier Garcia, Spokane stole the road point with a final goal from Jalen Crisler in the 65th.

This season, Garcia has faced a total of 6 penalties and has saved 5. Spengler improved his goal contributions to 12 in all competitions this season, adding an 8th goal and 4th assist in league play against Spokane.

Texoma now goes on the road for two straight at Westchester SC on Sept 21st and at Portland Hearts of Pine on Sept 27th.

