FC Dallas, FOX 4, and KDFI More 27 launch World Cup-focused monthly TV show

FC Dallas, KDFW FOX 4, and KDFI More 27 to launch a World Cup-focused television show this month called The Kick. The show will be co-hosted by Dan Hunt (FC Dallas President/North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee Co-Chairman) and Gina Miller (FC Dallas Vice President of Broadcasting).

“North Texas will be at the center of the soccer world in 2026,” said Dan Hunt. “The Kick is our opportunity to share stories that highlight the passion, the preparation, and the people shaping this moment for our community.”

According to FC Dallas, The Kick will “provide fans with an insider’s look at the tournament, exclusive interviews, and engaging discussions with soccer icons like Alexi Lalas that connect global soccer’s biggest event to the North Texas community.”

The program will air monthly on FOX 4, KDFI More 27, as well as FOX Local through the FIFA World Cup™ in 2026.

“This show is designed to bring fans behind the scenes,” added FOX 4/KDFI More 27 President and General Manager Jeff Gurley. “From exclusive access to FIFA planning, to stories about the North Texas soccer community, The Kick will connect local fans to the World Cup like never before.”

Episode 1 Air Dates

FOX 4 (KDFW) Sunday, Sept. 21 | 10:30–11:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27 | 11:00–11:30 p.m., following MLB coverage

More 27 (KDFI) Tuesday, Sept. 23 | 9:00–9:30 p.m., immediately following FC Dallas Rewind Tuesday, Sept. 30 | 9:00–9:30 p.m., immediately following FC Dallas Rewind



Each episode will re-air multiple times across the FOX 4 and KDFI More 27 lineup. The second episode will debut in October.