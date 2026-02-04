Categories Dallas Texans, FCD Academy, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

Nine DFW players invited to February 2011 US Soccer ID Camp

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Nine DFW players invited to February 2011 US Soccer ID Camp

US Soccer continues its series of ID Camps with a camp on February 4th in Frisco, Texas. Nine players from DFW were selected.

4 from FC Dallas, 4 from Solar SC, and 1 from Dallas Texans,

Here’s the entire camp roster.

PlayerClub
Santiago AlvarezHouston Dynamo
Harrison BlackburnOklahoma Energy FC
Martez ByrdAustin FC
Jose CarbonellSan Antonio FC
Miguel Coriano AlvarezFC Dallas
Sawyer CornellHTX
Idrissa DjimdeHouston Rangers
Aydin FrancoDallas Texans
Gideon GomezHouston Dynamo
Pablo GonzalezHouston Dynamo
David Jaimes MartinezFC Dallas
Jonathan JimenezFC Dallas
Mateo KattanSolar SC
Reid KirkesTulsa Greenwood
Dylan LayaLonestar SC
Carlos LopezAustin FC
Gavin Luna VazquezOklahoma Energy FC
Emilio MaldonadoGFIA
Uriel MendozaSolar SC
Will ModdelmogHouston Dynamo
Marcelo MunozAustin FC
Oscar OlsenHouston Dynamo
Jackson PeaFC Dallas
Daniel RamosAustin FC
Kendrew ReyesAustin FC
Reid RobinsonSolar SC
Johnny RosalesAlbion Hurricanes
Ivan SanchezAspire FC
Noah TatumAC River
Pablo TrevinoSan Antonio FC
Parker WoodTulsa Greenwood
Rylan YeschenkoSolar SC

Talent ID Manager: Arturo Alvarez

ID Scouts
Sonny Guadarrama
Rafa Brazo
Javier Ceullar
Brian Young

