Nine DFW players invited to February 2011 US Soccer ID Camp

US Soccer continues its series of ID Camps with a camp on February 4th in Frisco, Texas. Nine players from DFW were selected.
4 from FC Dallas, 4 from Solar SC, and 1 from Dallas Texans,
Here’s the entire camp roster.
|Player
|Club
|Santiago Alvarez
|Houston Dynamo
|Harrison Blackburn
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Martez Byrd
|Austin FC
|Jose Carbonell
|San Antonio FC
|Miguel Coriano Alvarez
|FC Dallas
|Sawyer Cornell
|HTX
|Idrissa Djimde
|Houston Rangers
|Aydin Franco
|Dallas Texans
|Gideon Gomez
|Houston Dynamo
|Pablo Gonzalez
|Houston Dynamo
|David Jaimes Martinez
|FC Dallas
|Jonathan Jimenez
|FC Dallas
|Mateo Kattan
|Solar SC
|Reid Kirkes
|Tulsa Greenwood
|Dylan Laya
|Lonestar SC
|Carlos Lopez
|Austin FC
|Gavin Luna Vazquez
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Emilio Maldonado
|GFIA
|Uriel Mendoza
|Solar SC
|Will Moddelmog
|Houston Dynamo
|Marcelo Munoz
|Austin FC
|Oscar Olsen
|Houston Dynamo
|Jackson Pea
|FC Dallas
|Daniel Ramos
|Austin FC
|Kendrew Reyes
|Austin FC
|Reid Robinson
|Solar SC
|Johnny Rosales
|Albion Hurricanes
|Ivan Sanchez
|Aspire FC
|Noah Tatum
|AC River
|Pablo Trevino
|San Antonio FC
|Parker Wood
|Tulsa Greenwood
|Rylan Yeschenko
|Solar SC
Talent ID Manager: Arturo Alvarez
ID Scouts
Sonny Guadarrama
Rafa Brazo
Javier Ceullar
Brian Young