Nine DFW players invited to February 2011 US Soccer ID Camp

US Soccer continues its series of ID Camps with a camp on February 4th in Frisco, Texas. Nine players from DFW were selected.

4 from FC Dallas, 4 from Solar SC, and 1 from Dallas Texans,



Here’s the entire camp roster.

Player Club Santiago Alvarez Houston Dynamo Harrison Blackburn Oklahoma Energy FC Martez Byrd Austin FC Jose Carbonell San Antonio FC Miguel Coriano Alvarez FC Dallas Sawyer Cornell HTX Idrissa Djimde Houston Rangers Aydin Franco Dallas Texans Gideon Gomez Houston Dynamo Pablo Gonzalez Houston Dynamo David Jaimes Martinez FC Dallas Jonathan Jimenez FC Dallas Mateo Kattan Solar SC Reid Kirkes Tulsa Greenwood Dylan Laya Lonestar SC Carlos Lopez Austin FC Gavin Luna Vazquez Oklahoma Energy FC Emilio Maldonado GFIA Uriel Mendoza Solar SC Will Moddelmog Houston Dynamo Marcelo Munoz Austin FC Oscar Olsen Houston Dynamo Jackson Pea FC Dallas Daniel Ramos Austin FC Kendrew Reyes Austin FC Reid Robinson Solar SC Johnny Rosales Albion Hurricanes Ivan Sanchez Aspire FC Noah Tatum AC River Pablo Trevino San Antonio FC Parker Wood Tulsa Greenwood Rylan Yeschenko Solar SC

Talent ID Manager: Arturo Alvarez

ID Scouts

Sonny Guadarrama

Rafa Brazo

Javier Ceullar

Brian Young