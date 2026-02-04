19 DFW players invited to February 2012 US Soccer ID Camp

US Soccer continues its series of ID Camps with a camp on February 4th in Frisco, Texas. Ninteen players from DFW were selected.

6 from FC Dallas, 3 from Solar SC, 2 from Dallas Texans, 2 from BVB IA, 2 from Dallas Hornets, 1 from DKSC, and 1 from Forms Academy.

Here’s the entire camp roster.

Player Club Max Abarca Tulsa Greenwood Dilan Almonacid FC Dallas Mateo Arriaga FC Dallas Mason Bathurst Dallas Texans Beckett Bledsoe Dallas Texans Evan Boyette FC Dallas Aaron Cabrera Dallas Hornets Lincoln Clark FC Dallas Kurt Dominique Cruz BVB IA Sebastian Dedmond Oklahoma Energy FC Alex Diaz Deleon Dallas Texans Alfy Dicarlo Solar SC Christopher Dongell Forms Academy Adam El-demerdash Tulsa Greenwood Aiden Garcia Solar SC Gavin Gomez Solar SC Lorenzo Hernandez Caballero FC Dallas Jhace Ladd Oklahoma Energy FC Isaiah Lookadoo BVB IA Aaron Lozano Oklahoma Energy FC Saul Luna Oklahoma Energy FC Christopher Martin Tulsa SC Luca Martinez Dallas Hornets Cordero Oquendo DKSC Angello Pastran FC Dallas Corvin Rodriguez Tulsa Greenwood Mathew Suarez Dallas Texans Xander Winter Tulsa Greenwood Jack Wooten Tulsa Greenwood David Zela Oklahoma Energy FC

Talent ID Manager: Arturo Alvarez

ID Scouts

Sonny Guadarrama

Rafa Brazo

Javier Ceullar

Brian Young