19 DFW players invited to February 2012 US Soccer ID Camp

US Soccer continues its series of ID Camps with a camp on February 4th in Frisco, Texas. Ninteen players from DFW were selected.
6 from FC Dallas, 3 from Solar SC, 2 from Dallas Texans, 2 from BVB IA, 2 from Dallas Hornets, 1 from DKSC, and 1 from Forms Academy.
Here’s the entire camp roster.
|Player
|Club
|Max Abarca
|Tulsa Greenwood
|Dilan Almonacid
|FC Dallas
|Mateo Arriaga
|FC Dallas
|Mason Bathurst
|Dallas Texans
|Beckett Bledsoe
|Dallas Texans
|Evan Boyette
|FC Dallas
|Aaron Cabrera
|Dallas Hornets
|Lincoln Clark
|FC Dallas
|Kurt Dominique Cruz
|BVB IA
|Sebastian Dedmond
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Alex Diaz Deleon
|Dallas Texans
|Alfy Dicarlo
|Solar SC
|Christopher Dongell
|Forms Academy
|Adam El-demerdash
|Tulsa Greenwood
|Aiden Garcia
|Solar SC
|Gavin Gomez
|Solar SC
|Lorenzo Hernandez Caballero
|FC Dallas
|Jhace Ladd
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Isaiah Lookadoo
|BVB IA
|Aaron Lozano
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Saul Luna
|Oklahoma Energy FC
|Christopher Martin
|Tulsa SC
|Luca Martinez
|Dallas Hornets
|Cordero Oquendo
|DKSC
|Angello Pastran
|FC Dallas
|Corvin Rodriguez
|Tulsa Greenwood
|Mathew Suarez
|Dallas Texans
|Xander Winter
|Tulsa Greenwood
|Jack Wooten
|Tulsa Greenwood
|David Zela
|Oklahoma Energy FC
Talent ID Manager: Arturo Alvarez
ID Scouts
Sonny Guadarrama
Rafa Brazo
Javier Ceullar
Brian Young