19 DFW players invited to February 2012 US Soccer ID Camp

US Soccer continues its series of ID Camps with a camp on February 4th in Frisco, Texas. Ninteen players from DFW were selected.

6 from FC Dallas, 3 from Solar SC, 2 from Dallas Texans, 2 from BVB IA, 2 from Dallas Hornets, 1 from DKSC, and 1 from Forms Academy.

Here’s the entire camp roster.

PlayerClub
Max AbarcaTulsa Greenwood
Dilan AlmonacidFC Dallas
Mateo ArriagaFC Dallas
Mason BathurstDallas Texans
Beckett BledsoeDallas Texans
Evan BoyetteFC Dallas
Aaron CabreraDallas Hornets
Lincoln ClarkFC Dallas
Kurt Dominique CruzBVB IA
Sebastian DedmondOklahoma Energy FC
Alex Diaz DeleonDallas Texans
Alfy DicarloSolar SC
Christopher DongellForms Academy
Adam El-demerdashTulsa Greenwood
Aiden GarciaSolar SC
Gavin GomezSolar SC
Lorenzo Hernandez CaballeroFC Dallas
Jhace LaddOklahoma Energy FC
Isaiah LookadooBVB IA
Aaron LozanoOklahoma Energy FC
Saul LunaOklahoma Energy FC
Christopher MartinTulsa SC
Luca MartinezDallas Hornets
Cordero OquendoDKSC
Angello PastranFC Dallas
Corvin RodriguezTulsa Greenwood
Mathew SuarezDallas Texans
Xander WinterTulsa Greenwood
Jack WootenTulsa Greenwood
David ZelaOklahoma Energy FC

Talent ID Manager: Arturo Alvarez

ID Scouts
Sonny Guadarrama
Rafa Brazo
Javier Ceullar
Brian Young

