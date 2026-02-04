Benji Flowers called into US U15 camp

FC Dallas star 2011 striker Benji Flowers has been called into US U15 National Team camp by head coach Ross Brady. The training camp will run from February 7-15 in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The US will play two matches during the camp, facing Cyprus on February 12th (11 a.m. local time) and England on February 14th (10 a.m. local time). Both matches will be played at Sotira Municipal Stadium.

Flowers was recently taking part in North Texas SC spring training.

U-15 BOYS NATIONAL TEAM (2011)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Zach Lapierre (New England Revolution; Somers, Conn.), Luan Silva (Orlando City; Orlando, Fla.)

DEFENDERS (6): Aidan Carlos (LAFC; Rialto, Calif.), Jaxson Fulmer (Philadelphia Union; Chalfont, Pa.), Matthew Leone (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Wilson Mazariegos (San Jose Earthquakes; Novato, Calif.), Ethan O’Neil (Barca Residency Academy; San Diego, Calif.), Easton Odom (Barca Residency Academy; La Mesa, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Thomas Dimaria (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Chris Gonzalez (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Samuel Harris (St. Louis City ; St. Charles, Mo.), Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Sporting Kansas City; Las Vegas, Nev.), Diego Ros (Barca Residency Academy; Casa Grande, Ariz.), Cosimo Tristani (New York City FC; Staten Island, N.Y.)

FORWARDS (6): Daniel Brown (Charlotte FC; Durham, N.C.), Rikelme De Almeida (Club Athletico Paranaense; Brockton, Mass.), Benjamin Flowers (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Kenzynton Pierre (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Ryan Schlotterbeck (FC Cincinnati; Independence, Ky.), Santi Suarez-Couri (Atlanta United; Johns Creek, Ga.)