Dallas Trinity signs Bethany Bos (Balcer), one of the NWSL’s top strikers

Dallas Trinity FC announced Tuesday the signing of striker Bethany Bos, formerly known professionally as Bethany Balcer, adding one of the most accomplished attackers in recent NWSL history to its roster ahead of a pivotal stretch of the season.

Bethany Bos joins Dallas Trinity FC – Feb. 2026 (Courtesy: Dallas Trinity FC)

Bos, 28, is a native of Hudsonville, Michigan, where she played soccer and basketball at Unity Christian High School before attending Spring Arbor University. She joins Trinity after spending the bulk of her professional career with Seattle Reign, where she made her mark as an undrafted rookie in 2019. She became the first player from an NAIA program to sign with an NWSL club and won NWSL Rookie of the Year that same season, capturing over 57 percent of the vote.

Over five-and-a-half seasons in Seattle, Bos scored 33 league goals — tied for third in the NWSL over that span — and was the only player to net at least five regular-season goals in each year since her debut. Her 13 headed goals during that stretch led the league. She earned two NWSL Second XI selections, helped the Reign win the 2022 NWSL Shield, and appeared in six playoff matches, including an assist in a championship final.

In August 2024, Bos was traded to Racing Louisville FC. She appeared in 11 matches for the club before stepping away from the game in March 2025 to prioritize her mental health — a decision she made publicly and has since spoken openly about. Racing Louisville confirmed in November that Bos would not be re-signing with the team.

Bos also earned one cap with the U.S. Women’s National Team, making her international debut against Australia in November 2021.



“Bethany is a high-impact attacking player who consistently makes the players around her better,” said General Manager Chris Petrucelli. “She’s intelligent in her movement, clinical in front of goal, and relentless in the way she competes on every play. Beyond her attacking qualities, she brings a strong lleadership presence—setting the standard in training, demanding accountability, and leading by example in big moments, which will be a major addition to our locker room and our attack.”

Bos’ move to Dallas makes her the latest NWSL-experienced player to join the Gainbridge Super League, a trend that continues to raise the profile of the league as a legitimate professional destination. For Trinity, the signing bolsters an attack that is taking shape under head coach Nathan Thackeray and his new system.