FC Dallas lands a keeper, Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal

FC Dallas has acquired Canadian goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal in exchange for up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

The deal includes $75,000 in 2026 GAM, $75,000 in 2027 GAM, and up to $200,000 in conditional GAM if performance metrics are met.

A Montréal Homegrown, Sirois will not occupy an international slot on the 2026 roster.

The 24-year-old Sirois joined Montréal’s academy in 2015 and signed his first professional contract in March of 2020. The Saint-Hubert, Quebec, native has made 89 MLS regular-season appearances and posted 23 clean sheets since 2023.

TRANSACTION

FC Dallas acquires Canadian goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois from CF Montréal in exchange for a total of up to $350,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) ($75,000 in 2026 GAM, $75,000 in 2027 GAM, and up to $200k GAM if certain performance metrics are met).