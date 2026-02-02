FC Dallas sells Maarten Paes to Ajax

FC Dallas has sold goalkeeper Maarten Paes to Ajax of Amsterdam. Paes started 114 matches, tied with Matt Jordan for the most starts by a goalkeeper in franchise history, but lost the starting job after an injury at the end of last season.

Reports place the fee between $1.2 and $1.5 million US.

“Dallas meant so much to me,” goalkeeper Maarten Paes said. “I came to Dallas in 2022, and these past four years have changed me so much as a person in the right way. I want to thank the entire city of Dallas, FC Dallas, and everyone I have worked with. These have been the most beautiful years of my life, and I enjoyed every single minute. Thank you for all your support. Dallas till I die.”

Paes served as captain throughout the 2025 season, the club’s first goalkeeper to wear the armband since Scott Garlick in 2004. Over four seasons with FC Dallas, Paes made 114 appearances, logging 10,182 minutes with 379 saves and a 70.38 save percentage. Paes leaves Dallas ranked among the club’s top five goalkeepers in minutes played, wins, saves, shutouts and save percentage.

Paes joined FC Dallas on loan from Eredivisie side FC Utrecht on Jan. 20, 2022, before the club completed his permanent transfer on June 22, 2022.

Paes represented the Netherlands at the youth international level before becoming an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 through his late grandmother. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August 2024.

