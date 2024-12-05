Meza named USL Super League Player of the Month for November, Brian & White on Team

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Samantha Meza was named the USL Super League Player of the Month for November. Additionally, forward Gracie Brian was named to the Team of the Month with keeper Madison White on the bench.

Meza scored her second goal of the season (3’) in Dallas’ 1-0 win at Carolina Ascent FC on Nov. 23, giving the Dallas native the fastest goal scored in USL Super League history at the time (now second-fastest). Mexa is the first player in club history to earn Player of the Month.

Brian netted the game-winner in Dallas’ 3-2 victory at Lexington SC on Nov. 9. The TCU alum and Frisco native is now tied for the second-most goals on the team.

White recorded three clean sheets in October, giving the Plano native four on the season (T-2nd in the league).

Dallas went undefeated (3-0-1) over the span of November, winning versus Fort Lauderdale United FC on Nov. 2 (1-0) and at Lexington SC on Nov. 9 (3-2), while drawing versus Spokane Zephyr FC on Nov. 20 (0-0) before winning in the final match of the month at Carolina Ascent FC on Nov. 23 (1-0).

USL Super League Team of the Month for November

GK: Hope Hisey, SPK

D: Vicky Bruce, CAR

D: Madison Wolfbauer, DC

D: Vivianne Bessette TB

M: Samantha Meza, DAL – Player of the Month

M: Carlee Giammona, TB

M: Amanda Allen, LEX

M: Felicia Knox, FTL

F: Gracie Brian, DAL

F: Luana Grabias, BKN

F: Natasha Flint, TB

Bench: Madison White (DAL), Madi Parsons (LEX), Jaydah Bedoya (CAR), Sarah Clark (SPK)

Meza makes it look easy 😮‍💨@dallastrinityfc's midfield maestro @sammez10 is the USL Super League November 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝! 🏅#ThisIsOurMoment pic.twitter.com/Ni8GPEJja5 — USL Super League (@USLSuperLeague) December 5, 2024