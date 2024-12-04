McKinney Chupacabras join USL League Two

The McKinney Chupacabras are joining USL League Two beginning in the 2025 season.

“McKinney is an area with its own identity, and by welcoming them to League Two, we hope to support their individuality through soccer,” said Joel Nash, USL’s SVP of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties. “By offering competitive growth opportunities for players and aspiring front office professionals, the club embodies the kind of community spirit we strive for. We couldn’t be happier to welcome the team to the USL ecosystem.”

The McKinney Chupacabras will play their home matches at the Ron Poe Stadium located in McKinney, Texas, as a member of the Mid-South Division. Effectively, McKinney has taken Texas United’s spot in the Mid-South Division which ceased operations after the 2023 season.

“McKinney is a special place. Myself and my family live and work in the Historic District, so to bring a USL League Two team to our hometown is special for us,” said Michael Hitchcock, club owner, and managing partner. “McKinney is known for its various events and celebrations, and we plan to play in a historic stadium in the Historic District to celebrate the uniqueness of McKinney on game days.”

Mid-South Division 2025

McKinney Chupacabras

Blue Goose SC (Shreveport, LA)

LA Krewe (Lafayette, LA)

Little Rock Rangers

Mississippi Brilla FC (Clinton, MS)

Hattiesburg FC

