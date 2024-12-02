Dallas Trinity starts December off with a road loss

Dallas Trinity FC wrapped up their final road game of the fall with a tough 2-1 road loss to Fort Lauderdale United FC, just their second loss of the season. Officially part of Match Week 5, this game was originally scheduled for September 29 but due to construction issues at Beyond Bancard Field, the match was moved to December 1.

Dallas started very poorly, with Fort Lauderdale scoring a banger of a goal in just the second minute.

“I think conceding early in the game as we did, through an error that we made ourselves, rocked us psychologically,: Coach MacDonald said of the early goal. “We never really regained confidence from that in the first half and they were potentially the better team, creating chances.”

Defensive errors and poorly timed turnovers in Dallas’s backline allowed Fort Lauderdale to mount several dangerous attempts early on, but goalkeeper Madison White stepped up with some brilliant saves to keep Dallas in the game.

Dallas is still clearly adjusting to Coach Pauline MacDonald’s newly implemented 3-5-2 formation.

The Trinity nearly found an equalizer late in the first half when Rachel Pace delivered a long throw-in, teeing up Chioma Ubogagu for a golden opportunity. However, Fort Lauderdale’s goalkeeper Makeena Gottshalk made a crucial save to deny the chance.

After a shaky first half, Dallas came out much stronger in the second. Hannah Davison’s halftime substitution provided much needed stability in defense, and the game took on a different tone. Allie Thornton entered the match in the 60th minute and wasted no time, scoring just eight minutes later to level the match at 1-1.

“As a striker, it’s all about the repetitions that you’re getting in training. At the same time, it’s hard to score goals without getting a pass from your teammates,” Thornton said. “Of course as a striker, it’s your responsibility to put it away but my team also makes it a lot easier for me because they’re dishing me good passes in front of goal.”

Dallas created several opportunities to take the lead, but it was Fort Lauderdale’s Addie McCain—the league’s top scorer—who made the difference. McCain slotted home the game-winner in the 80th minute, putting Fort Lauderdale ahead 2-1.

Despite several efforts to find a late equalizer, Dallas couldn’t convert their chances. With this loss, Dallas remains #3 on the league table and retains its status as the league’s top offensive powerhouse with 18 goals scored so far this season.

“We have to learn from tonight’s situation and when not to overplay,” said Coach MacDonald. “Possessing the ball with intensity and in the right areas of the field are really important. Tonight hurts for us all as a team and it should, but we’ll get back to the training field and work hard.”

The team now looks ahead to its final two matches of the 2024 season, both at home at the Cotton Bowl. Dallas hosts Tampa Bay on December 8, followed by the final game of the fall schedule against Brooklyn FC on December 14. Fans can catch all the action live on Peacock.