Match Photos: FC Dallas vs St. Louis City

FC Dallas took care of St. Louis City this weekend, earning the home town team it’s 2nd home win of the season. Matt Visinsky’s was on hand to grab some pics for us. Enjoy.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Joshua Torquato (#24) dribbles up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Alvaro (#22) dribbles up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington (#23) breaks through the tackle of St. Louis City SC midfielder Tomas Ostrak (#7) during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas midfielder Kaick (#55) celebrates after scoring a first half goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas midfielder Ramiro (#17) lunges for the ball during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas forward Bernard Kamungo (#77) jumps to receive a pass during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas midfielder Kaick (#55) dribbles up field as St. Louis City SC midfielder Eduard Lowen (#10) applies pressure during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (#9) takes a penalty during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (#9) tries to flip[ the ball over St. Louis City SC defender Timo Baumgartl (#32) during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas forward Petar Musa (#9) celebrates with FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington (#23) after scoring a second-half goal during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha (#25) kicks the ball up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Lalas Abubakar (#5) challenges for a header during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas defender Shaq Moore (#18) turns up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)

FRISCO, TX – JULY 19: FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes (#1) kicks the ball up field during the MLS soccer game between FC Dallas and St. Louis City SC on July 19, 2025, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire)