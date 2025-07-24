FC Dallas adds Sarver full-time, Cappis returns

FC Dallas has made two further roster additions in North Texas SC forward Samuel Sarver and former FC Dallas Academy midfielder Christian Cappis.

Cappis, 25, was announced on Wednesday morning as an acquisition from Norwegian side Viking FK.

After winning a national championship under Eric Quill for Texans SC (Houston), the current FC Dallas head coach recommended Cappis and Chris Richards to then-Academy Director, Luchi Gonzalez. Dallas attempted to sign Cappis to a professional contract in 2018, but were prevented by Houston Dynamo filing a complaint surrounding the Homegrown Territory rules of the Katy-native at the time. FC Dallas purchased the Dynamo’s first right of refusal for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $100,000 in 2026 GAM.

In close to seven years in Europe, Cappis made 163 appearances, including two Europa League campaigns, for Danish clubs Hobro IK and Brondby, and in Norway with Viking and Molde. The 6’1″ midfielder was also called up to two US Men’s National Team camps, and represented the US at the U18, U20, and U23 age groups.

Cappis is signed to a contract through 2027 with a team option for 2028.

Sam Sarver made an impact a week ago, scoring four goals for North Texas SC in Kansas City before flying back to Dallas to win a penalty for FC Dallas 24 hours later. After exhausting the MLS NEXT Pro leading scorer’s allotted first team call-ups, the Ohio-born forward earned a first-team contract.

Drafted out of Indiana University in January, Sarver recorded 24 goals and 22 assists at IU. The 22-year-old already has 14 goals and three assists in MLS NEXT Pro after making his .

Quill hailed Sarver’s impact off the field as connecting a locker room in a tough run of form. High praise coming from a coach who puts a large emphasis on mentality within his team.

The NTSC captain initially signed a one-year contract with the development club, with a team option for 2026. His FC Dallas contract will run through 2026, with options for 2027 and 2028.