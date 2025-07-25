FC Dallas vs NYCFC – game info and lineup prediction

“When you leave New York, you are astonished at how clean the rest of the world is. Clean is not enough.” Fran Lebowitz

12th in the West FC Dallas (25 points, 6-10-7) hosts 8th in the East New York City FC (35 points, 10-8-5) at 7:30 pm CT at Toyota Stadium.

For NYCFC this is the 4th and final game in a 4-game road stretch.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Josh Eastern (PxP), Jamie Watson (Analyst)

– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz (PxP), Ivan Kasanzew (Analyst)

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Petar Musa

Suspension after 2 yellows: Osaze Urhoghide, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan,

Michel Garbini

New York City FC

Malachi Jones – Leg (Out)

Thiago Martins – Leg (Out)

Keaton Parks – Leg (Out)

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

The 3-4-3 keeps working, and when you win, you get to (mostly) stay in the XI.

I’m rolling the dice on Coach Eric Quill bringing back in Shaq Moore at right wingback over Sebastian Lletget… but because I think FCD is better when Lletget is on the field, I put him in a wing (which plays narrow in the 3-4-3) over Bernie Kamungo or Patrickson Delgado.

But I’m keeping Josh Torquato in the XI over Marco Farfan (Tigres interest?) and the just-back-from-injury Nolan Norris. Farfan can also play CB, of course, but I liked Alvaro being in and I’m waiting one more game for the Osaze Urhoghide return as FCD is off next week.

I tried to start Kaick twice! (The one with #17 is meant to be Ramiro.)

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Patrickson Delgado

Marco Farfan

Sam Sarver

Osaze Urhoghide

Bernie Kamungo

Nolan Norris

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Anderson Julio

I will continue to leave out Lucho Acosta and Pedrinho until Coach Quill puts them back on the bench.

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs NYCFC, July 25, 2025.

Officials

Referee: Jon Freemon

AR1: Gerard-Kader Lebuis

AR2: Eduardo Jeff

4th Official: Filip Dujic

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Tom Supple

More Game Info

FCD vs. NYC all-time : 1-3-4 (11 goals scored, 15 goals conceded)

: 1-3-4 (11 goals scored, 15 goals conceded) FCD vs. NYC home: 1-1-2 (4 goals scored, 4 goals conceded)

Midfielder Maxi Moralez is the sole player on the current New York City FC roster to record a goal contribution against FC Dallas.

Six different players have each recorded one game-winning goal for Dallas this season: Acosta, Julio, Chú, Pedrinho, Kamungo, and Kaick.

Four players have game-winning assists for Dallas this season: Lletget (two), Musa (two), Urhoghide (one), and Farrington (one).

Petar Musa leads the FCD in total goal contributions with 16, having scored 11 goals and five assists.

Maarten Paes ranks second all-time in games played and started as a goalkeeper for FC Dallas with 113 appearances, just one game behind former FC Dallas Goalkeeper Matt Jordan for the top spot (114).

37 of FCD’s 41 goals allowed were conceded from inside the penalty area.

When leading at halftime, FCD is 3-1-0. When tied at the half, they are 1-5-4. When trailing at the half, they are 2-4-3.

When allowing the first goal, FCD is 3-8-5 and when scoring the first goal, they have a 3-2-0 record.

FCD has scored eleven goals in the first half and 21 in the second half.

FCD is first in MLS in clearances with 216.

Dallas ranks 20th in xG across MLS with 35.01 xG.

The Burn is third in MLS in counterattack goals (6)

Petar Musa and Bernard Kamungo have the fastest speed recorded for FC Dallas this season at 34.38 KPH/21.36 MPH, ranking No. 101 in MLS.

Sebastien Ibeagha is sixth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 67.

Anderson Julio leads MLS alongside Martin Ojeda in goals on counterattack with three.

Sebastien Ibeagha leads MLS in aerial challenges won without ball

control with 58.

Maarten Paes has fisted opponents crosses 12 times, which is third best in MLS.

Shaq Moore is 13th in MLS in clearances with 35