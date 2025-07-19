FC Dallas vs St. Louis City – game info and lineup prediction

“You know I’m a dreamer, But my heart’s of gold. I had to run away high, So I wouldn’t come home low.” Vince Neil

13th in the West FC Dallas (22 points, 5-10-7) hosts 14th in the West St. Louis City (18 points, 4-12-6) at Toyota Stadium with a 7:30 pm CT kickoff.

FCD is abysmal at home (1-7-2), but St. Louis is abysmal on the road (1-8-2). Something has to give!

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

– Apple TV English: Evan Weston, Ricky Lopez-Espin

– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Ivan Kasanzew

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Geovane Jesus – Knee (Out Season)

Enzo Newman – Knee (Out Season)

Paxton Pomykal – Knee Bruise (Out)

Nolan Norris – Ankle (Out)

Anderson Julio – Lower Leg (Out)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Petar Musa

Suspension after 2 yellows: Osaze Urhoghide, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan,

Michel Garbini

St. Louis City SC

Chris Durkin – Knee (Out)

Henry Kessler – Hamstring (Out)

Alfredo Morales – Shoulder (Out)

Joakim Nilsson – Knee (Out)

Michael Wentzel – Lower Body (Out)

Célio Pompeu – Shoulder (Questionable)

Suspension after NEXT yellow: Conrad Wallem

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

The 3-4-3 worked quite well, I thought, tightening up the back and removing some defensive responsibility from Shaq Moore and Josh Torquato. So I’m sticking with that.

Will Lucho Acosta come back into the team? Pedrinho? Will Coach Quill rotate anyone? There was a quote in the FCD pre-game sound bites where Quill talked about how much he liked how the team on the field at San Jose competed and fought for each other. So that’s a no on Acosta and Pedrinho I’m thinking.

While Patrickson Delgado has played fairly well over the last month, but I thought he wasn’t great at the wing/10 combo role at SJ. For me, Logan Farrington offered more. So I’m predicting Farrington in the XI.

Osaze Urhoghide got a little PT last game, but I’m not going to predict at start yet despite my desire to do so until Coach Quill starts him (or maybe brings him in at halftime of some game).

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction vs St. Louis City, July 19, 2025.

Bench Prediction

Michael Collodi

Patrickson Delgado

Lucho Acosta

Diego Garcia

Osaze Urhoghide

Sebastian Lletget

Pedrinho

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Alvaro

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas vs St. Louis City, July 19, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

REFEREE: Marcos DeOliveira II

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Jeremy Kieso, Ian McKay

4TH OFFICIAL: Chris Penso

VAR: Kevin Stott

More Game Info

St Louis City is led by Interim Coach David Critchley.

FCD vs. STL all-time : 2-1-1 (5 goals scored, 2 goals conceded)

: 2-1-1 (5 goals scored, 2 goals conceded) FCD vs. STL home: 2-0-0 (4 goals scored, 0 goals conceded)

FCD is 4-5-0 in games decided by one goal.

Dallas is 3-8-4 when conceding first

A total of ten goals have been scored by FCD in the first half, and 19 in the second half.

Dallas has led at halftime just 3 times this season (2-1-0).

St. Louis City is 1-2-1 all-time against FC Dallas and has yet to win a game at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas is 2-4-3 when trailing at halftime

Since 2023, City has a 20-3-3 record in regular-season matches when Eduard Löwen records a goal or assist.

Dallas is fifth in aerial challenges won with 299.

FCD is second in MLS in clearances with 195.

Marcel Hartel has 17 goal contributions in 31 MLS appearances for City (2 goals last game).

Dallas ranks 23rd in xG across MLS with 30.51 xG.

Eleven players on the SLC roster were either born in Germany or developed in the Bundesliga or 2. Bundesliga systems.

The Burn is third in MLS in counterattack goals (6).

Petar Musa and Bernard Kamungo have the fastest speed recorded

for FC Dallas this season at 34.38 KPH/21.36 MPH, ranking No. 95 in

MLS. (This was Leo Chu until he was sold.)

Sebastien Ibeagha is sixth in MLS in aerial challenges won with 58.

Shaq Moore ranks No. 57 across MLS in total distance covered with

202.28 km (125.7 miles).

Maarten Paes has fisted opponents crosses 11 times, which is the third best in MLS.

Shaq Moore is 17th in MLS in clearances with 30