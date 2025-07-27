Match Photos: FC Dallas vs New York City FC, July 2025

Well, FCD goal scoring is up, so there’s that. Unfortunately, the Burn defense got… burned and the home town team fell 4-3 to the Pigeons from the Big Apple. Still, Matt Visinsky got us some good pics.

You can find more of Matt’s work on Instagram.

Petar Musa sends a header toward goal for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Osaze Urhoghide surveys the opposition for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa fights off a defender for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Josh Torquato looks for an outlet for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Petar Musa celebrates a goal for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Shaq Moore lines up a cross for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Patrickson Delgado lines up a shot for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington lines up a shot for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

FC Dallas celebrates a goal in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

New signing Christian Cappis makes his debut for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Kaick of FC Dallas gets dragged down in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sam Sarver has his eye on the ball for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Marco Farfan charges up field for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastian Lletget looks for an FC Dallas teammate in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)