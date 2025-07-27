Jones and Guillen-Lopez named to US U15s for 2025 Concacaf Championship

The US U15 roster has been set for the 2025 Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship – August 2nd to the 10th in Alajuela, Costa Rica – and two FC Dallas players have been named to the squad by Head Coach Ross Brady: Justus Jones and Christian Guillen-Lopez.

Jones is a left back and Guillen-Lopez a center back.

The USA is defending its 2023 Concacaf Boys’ Under-15 Championship title, which was won with a 4-2 victory over Mexico in the final. This year is the fifth edition of the competition and the USA’s fourth participation.

The U.S. was drawn into League A, Group B. All three games to be played on FCRF Federation Field #1 and FCRF Federation Field #2 in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Date Opponent Time Aug 4 Saudi Arabia 10 am CT Aug 6 Costa Rica Noon CT Aug 7 Canada 10 am CT

Tournament matches will be streamed on Concacaf platforms.

2025 CONCACAF BOYS’ U-15 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jason Nemo Jr. (Chicago Fire FC; Evanston, Ill.), Emmanuel Arias Barrios (Nashville SC; Antioch, Tenn.)

DEFENDERS (6): Finn McCraney (Chicago Fire FC; Darien, Ill.), Jeremiah Alexander-Munoz (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Justus Jones (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Christian Guillen-Lopez (FC Dallas; Plano, Texas), Owen Jorgensen (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Miss.), Luca Antongirolami (Sporting Kansas City; Kansas City, Miss.)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Nathan Tchoumba (Colorado Rapids; Aurora, Colo.), Christopher Morales (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Niccolo Vafiades (New York City FC; Pelham, N.Y.), Robert Turdean (Chicago Fire FC; Niles, Ill.), Vinny Garcia (Los Angeles Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.).

FORWARDS (5): Alexander Hernandez Bautista (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Ikenna Chidebe (Los Angeles Galaxy; Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.), Liam Stribling (Nashville S.C.), Blake Wilson (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Miss.), Timoni Gbalajobi (Philadelphia Union; Cherry Hill, N.J.)