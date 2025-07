Dallas Trinity announces roster for the 2025-26 Super League season

Dallas Trinity FC announced the club’s “full” roster for the 2025-26 Super League season this week. The new season kicks off on August 23 at home against Spokane Zephyr.

Is the Trinity done making moves for the season? Given the changes that happened during last year’s run, probably not.

Trinity 2025-26 Roster by Position

New players in italics.

Goalkeepers

No. Name 24-25 Team Age Notes 0 Sam Estrada Dallas Trinity 25 SMU. 1 Rylee Foster Everton 26 Canadian U17 & U20. WVU.

Dallas Trinity FC goalkeeper Sam Estrada (0) hits a goal kick in the international friendly against Barcelona FC at the Cotton Bowl on August 30, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Defenders

No. Name 24-25 Team Age Notes 2 Hannah Davison Dallas Trinity 25 Northwestern. Center back. 3 Kiley Dulaney Washington Spirit 23 Arkansas. Also listed as a forward. OK Energy FC. 11 Maya McCutcheon Wellington Phoenix 24 OU, WVU. FC Dallas Youth. D-mid as well. 13 Cyera Hintzen Dallas Trinity 27 UT. Sting. Formally a forward, now listed as a defender (wing-back). US U19 15 Shadia Nankya Dallas Trinity 23 Uganda. On loan from Washington Spirit. 19 Samar Guidry Virginia 23 UVA. FC Dallas Youth. US U17 & U19. 22 Amber Wisner (c) Dallas Trinity 34 UNC. Previously Amber Brooks. Played 95% of last season as a 6. US U17, U20, U23, and WNT. 25 Lauren Lapomarda Parma 23 UT. At 5’2″, probably a wide player. Solar SC.

Amber Brooks. (Courtesy Dallas Trinity FC)

Midfielders

No. Name 24-25 Team Age Notes 6 Deborah Abiodun Dallas Trinity 21 Nigeria U20, WNT. Pitt. On loan from Washington Spirit. 8 Jenny Danielsson Dallas Trinity 30 Finland U20 & WNT. 10 Lexi Missimo Dallas Trinity 22 UT. Solar SC. US U14, U15, U17, U18, U19, U20. 17 Gracie Brian Dallas Trinity 23 TCU. Sting. 21 Camryn Lancaster Dallas Trinity 22 TCU. Solar SC. Played more F than M last season. 24 Wayny Balata Spokane Zephyr 23 Canadian U17 & U20. SMU (captain). 52 Caroline Swann Solar SC 15? Academy player. US U15 Captain (2024 Concacaf MVP Golden Ball) & U16. Sister of FC Dallas’ Caleb Swann. 2009 (Class of ’27)

Camryn Lancaster chases down the ball in the Dallas Trinity FC game against Fort Lauderdale United FC, April 19, 2025. (Courtesy Mike Brooks)

Forwards

No. Name 24-25 Team Age Notes 4 Caroline Kelly Brooklyn FC 23 TCU, Saint Louis. 7 Rhea Moore San Juan SC 16? Academy player. US U16 & U17. 2009 (Class of ’27) 9 Lucy Shepherd Dallas Trinity 26 Hofstra. England U17 & U19. 12 Sealey Strawn Dallas Trinity 17 Solar SC. Returning Academy player (19 games, 4 goals). US U15 & U20. 14 Chioma Ubogagu Dallas Trinity 32 Left wing or wingback. England WNT. US U18, U20, U23. Stanford. Coppell HS. D’Feeters (now DKSC). 16 Tamara Bolt Dallas Trinity 22 Played a lot of wingback in 24-25. On loan from Washington Spirit. Brazilian. 20 Allie Thornton Dallas Trinity 27 24-25 USL SL Golden Boot winner. Solar SC. SMU. US/French. Arlington, Texas, native.