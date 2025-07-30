FC Dallas and the summer 2025 transfer window

The MLS secondary window is open, and it closes on August 21st. That gives FCD 22 more days to make moves.

So let’s pause for a moment and discuss what FC Dallas should do with the remaining window.

2025 is Over

First, FCD sits on 25 points with 10 games to play. Unfortunately, they will almost certainly need 40-plus points to get that 9th spot and a play-in game. The Rapids in 9th place are on 30 and playing at a 1.2 PPG clip, so they will hit 40 points, give or take.

That means FCD on 25 points will need to win 5+ of their remaining games – that’s half – for 15 points to catch the Rapids, while jumping San Jose and Houston. They need to double their wins in a third of the game.

So, while not mathematically over, let’s acknowledge that it is, for all intents and purposes, over. Therefore, FCD should use this window for next season, not this one.

Heck, they should be thinking this way anyway, consider it an extra chance to build.

What’s Already Happened This Window

Chris Cappis replaced Show Cafumana .

replaced . Louicius Deedson replaced Leo Chu .

replaced . Sam Sarver replaced… um… Antonio Carrera ?

replaced… Jacob Jackson replaced Antonio Carrera.

All three of those moves are roster dude moves. It is important to improve your dudes. You want better dudes who are on the same page with the coach.

New signing Christian Cappis makes his debut for FC Dallas in the 4-3 loss to New York City FC, July 25, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Quill or Acosta?

The club needs to make a call between Eric Quill and Lucho Acosta cause it’s clearly not working. “The Acosta Problem” was never solved. He just doesn’t fit in the Quill system/style.

Past that, it’s simple, you don’t want to have a $4 mil salary DP who isn’t playing. So either fire the coach and get a new coach the player can play for, or get rid of the player.

Since Acosta is 31 and seems to wear out his welcome often, I would choose Quill. If they are going to choose Acosta, you might as well fire Quill now. Since the club keeps signing Quill’s guys – like Cappis and Sarver – it seems they are choosing Quill.

The club will probably just put off making a move either way, but they need to know which one is the choice from this point on.

Lucho Acosta gets tackled during the FC Dallas game against Minnesota United, July 4, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

A Buyout

MLS teams get two buyouts a season, but they have to use them by the end of this window, August 21, or they lose them. FCD has used one this season and has one left.

They also have two players they need to buy out, assuming Quill stays (and maybe even if Quill goes), both are under contract for 2026.

Lucho Acosta – $4.3 mil gaurenteed comp. Paxton Pomykal – $1.2 mil guaranteed comp. In two seasons, 89 minutes played.

Both need to be bought out for 2026. I can’t see anyone in MLS trading for Acosta after another public burnout with a team. He’s 31 and expensive. Unless a team is truly desperate for a DP 10… maybe this winter you might be able to move him?

In which case, it’s time to buy out Pomykal because the team might need both of their buyouts next season, so they should use the one they have left before it expires. No one is picking up Paxton’s current deal or giving him a new one until he can prove he can play again.

Don’t feel bad for either player; in using the buyout, they will get their money. This is just about the roster and salary cap.

Paxton Pomykal makes his long-awaited return. Versus Real Salt Lake, May 10, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Get a Center Back

This is pretty much dead horse territory.

Lalas Abubakar is signed for 2026. Sebastien Ibeagha is on a ’26 option. Neither should be starting. If you have a couple of seasons to build with Alvaro, great, wait it out. If they stay 3-at-the-back, they will need him anyway.

But instead (and I’ve been saying this for literally years!), go get a TAM signing center back.

Said CB doesn’t need to be a DP, a buy-down TAM player is plenty good enough at CB. Hell, Osaze Urhoghide is on less. Bring the center back in now – there are more players available now than in the winter – and let them get used to the team.

Decline Ibeagha this winter. Or hell, you can offer him a low, backup number if you think you need the body.

Osaze Urhoghide looks upfield against the Vancouver Whitecaps, March 15, 2025. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sell Farfan

Selling Marco Farfan was on my list for this winter, but, apparently, it’s teed up now with Tigres close to signing him.

This isn’t Farfan hate, it’s simple roster building. When you have two younger and cheaper players who can do the job, you move on the older, more expensive player.

Nolan Norris and Josh Torquato are both young and cheap. They make Farfn surplus to requirements. So, in a salary cap league, you move Farfan.

It’s simple.

If Farfan were a game-breaking star, this might be a different convo, but he’s not. He’s a good, solid, hard-working pro. With no salary cap, there would be no pressure to sell him, other than “Are the kids better?”

In a cap league, you sell Farfan every time.

Marco Farfan cuts upfield against St Louis City, June 15, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

And That’s It

Phase 1 of the Quill rebuild happened last fall when the club jettisoned the contracts of Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola. Added Urhoghide and Anderson Julio. Added Acosta (oops).

The summer window is Phase 2. The buyout, probably, of Pomykal, the addition of a center back, selling Frafan, and the smaller moves made above, that’s it.

Phase 3 will come this winter. And we’ll talk about that then, as the club’s needs are more defined. They have some more contracts to part ways with and maybe even execute both buyouts.

P.S. Enes Sali

His loan-out is ending. Sell him or loan him again. He can’t help FCD. Even if you have to loan him to North Texas SC.