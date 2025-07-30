FC Dallas ads goalkeeper Jacob Jackson from San Diego FC

FC Dallas traded for goalkeeper Jacob Jackson from San Diego FC in exchange for a natural third-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

Jackson joined San Diego FC this season after the expansion side selected him in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft. He was with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2024 (3 MLS games, 1 Cup game).

Originally selected 24th overall by the New England Revolution in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, Jackson has primarily played in MLS NEXT Pro with New England Revolution II and The Town FC. Jackson was named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Month in May 2022 after posting five consecutive shutouts.

Jackson played collegiately at Loyola Marymount University, where he was a two-time West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year.

3rd Degree’s Take

Likely, this is a 10-game rental third keeper as his contract runs out at the end of 2025 (no options). 3rd Round SuperDraft picks are almost worthless in value.

If he hangs on for a season or two longer while FCD waits for their next goalkeeper in the pipeline, so be it. Anything past 2025 is a bonus.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Jacob Jackson

Connect with Jackson: Instagram

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: 4/25/2000

Birthplace: San Diego, Calif.

Nationality: United States

Height: 5’11

Weight: 190 lbs.

Last Club: San Diego FC

