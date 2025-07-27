Texoma FC falls to USL-C side Colorado Springs Switchbacks 4-0 in USL Cup

In a USL Jägermeister Cup match on Saturday night, Texoma FC fell 4-0 to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Despite sitting last in the group, Texoma manager Adrian Forbes fielded a rather ambitious starting XI. The most notable change was Aren Seeger got the start in goal for Texoma. Alejandro Padilla, Lamin Jawneh, Brayan Padilla, Diego Pepi, and Damian Lamarino all made appearances as substitutes.

Coming out of the gates, Texoma looked on top of the match. The biggest chance came after Ajmeer Spengler threaded a ball through to Brandon McManus, and the Colorado Springs keeper pushed the shot wide.

However, after Texoma failed to convert any of their chances, Colorado Springs took advantage. In the 37th minute, off a ball mishandled by Seeger, Colorado Springs would take the 1-0 lead that would hold into halftime.

Despite their efforts, Texoma was unable to work their way back into the match. Colorado Springs scored in the 51st minute, 79th minute, and 93rd minute to secure the 4-0 win.

Texoma FC now sits 7th in their group with 0 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw after 4 matches played.

Texoma’s next match is a return to league play against Charlotte Independence on Saturday, August 2nd.