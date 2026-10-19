Categories Dallas Trinity FC Match Photos: 2026 State Fair Clásico, Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil by Buzz CarrickOctober 19, 2026October 19, 20261 Comment on Match Photos: 2026 State Fair Clásico, Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil Dallas Trinity won the 2026 State Fair Clásico 3-2 over Chivas Femenil this weekend. Beth Spicer was on hand to grab us some pics. Enjoy. You can find more of Beth’s work on Instagram. Dallas Trinity is set to take on Chivas Femenil in the 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Chivas Femenil is set to take on Dallas Trinity in the 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Kalea Eichenberger (9) high presses a Chivas defender. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Lauren Flynn (5) cycles the ball back to her keeper. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Kalea Eichenberger (9) gets a head to a corner. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Carissa Boeckmann (28) shields the ball from a Chivas defender. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Dallas Trinity celebrates vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) LJ Moore (23) closes in on the keeper. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) A Chivas player brings the ball down. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) 15,326 fans enjoy the festivities. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Captain Sofie Braun (8) wins a header. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Sydney Cheesman (12) looks for a teammate. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Sofia Cedeño (32) looks to make a cross into the box. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Giulianna Gianino (15) holds off a defender. Dallas Trinity vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Dallas Trinity celebrates vs Chivas Femenil, 2026 State Fair Clásico, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) Dallas Trinity lifts the 2026 State Fair Clásico trophy after beating Chivas Femenil 3-2, October 17. 2026. (Beth Spicer, 3rd Degree) 2026 State Fair Clásicochivas femenilState Fair Clásico
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Great shots!