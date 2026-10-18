Late penalty rescues draw for FC Dallas, clinches El Capitán

Back-to-back penalties for both teams resulted in a draw for FC Dallas on the road against the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium. With the 2-2 result, the Burn regained El Capitán and have now won 7 of the last 10 trophies in the Texas Derby.

Lineups and Tactics

For the 58th meeting between these two teams, Dallas held a 3-4-3 formation with Daniel in goal for his 7th start of the season. The backline saw one change as Nolan Norris replaced Osaze Urhoghide at LCB.

Herman Johansson returned to the starting XI at RWB, replacing Ran Binyamin. Bernard Kamungo started opposite him at LWB, for his 16th start of the season. Christian Cappis replaced Kaick at CM, who was a late-minute scratch prior to the game.

Up top, newcomer Daniel Job earned his 1st start of the season as one of the two CAM’s in the lineup. Patrickson Delgado also returned to the lineup, replacing Joaquín Valiente as the other CAM. Petar Musa remained the team’s lone striker.

FC Dallas XI at Houston Dynamo, October 17, 2026

The home side sported a 4-3-3 formation, with Jonathan Bond in goal for his 30th start of the season. The backline consisted of Franco Negri (LB), Agustin Resch (CB), Lucas Halter (CB), and Lawrence Ennali (RB).

Artur and former Mexico National Team player Héctor Herrera started as dual 6s, while Diadie Samassékou played a central role at CM. Guilherme Augusto (LW) and Mateusz Bogusz (RW) started out wide on the wings.

Up top, Lyle Foster started as the Dynamo’s lone striker for the 3rd time this season. Most notably absent from the starting XI was Jack McGlynn, who departed for Stoke City back in September. The midfielder accounted for 2 goals and 6 assists through 18 games prior to leaving.

Houston Dynamo XI vs FC Dallas, October 17, 2026

The Game

Dallas kicked off the scoring for either team, just 12 minutes into the game. Job played Cappis through in the midfield, who then made a run from outside the box. Cappis’ subsequent shot from 15 yards out deflected off Halter and bounced over Bond for the game’s opening goal.

“It was great to score my first goal of the season, and doing it with my family here made it even more special,” Cappis said. “Despite all the adversity we faced today, we showed that we wouldn’t let it stop us. To come back and earn a point says a lot about this team.”

The away side earned a great chance to double their lead nearly 15 minutes later. In the 29th minute, Job picked up the ball in the midfield off a Houston turnover. As he made his run into the box, he was fouled by Resch and drew a penalty.

After a minute of deliberation, the ref confirmed his decision. Musa stepped up to take the kick and buried his initial opportunity. However, the goal was waived off, and he would be forced to take the shot again. This time, Bond made the save and denied Dallas’ opportunity to double their lead.

As the 2nd half got underway, Houston found their equalizer. In the 49th minute, Guilherme’s corner kick was headed home by Herrera for his 3rd goal of the season, leveling the game at 1-1.

In the 4th minute of stoppage time, Dallas conceded the game’s 2nd penalty of the night. Norris accidentally blocked a shot with his arm, resulting in an opportunity for Houston to take the lead. With little time left, Bogusz stepped up and slotted home the go-ahead goal for the Dynamo, making it 2-1.

“To give up a penalty like that, when the hand was down by the player’s side, was frustrating,” Head Coach Eric Quill said. “It was a crazy night, but I’m proud of my guys for fighting back. I thought we were the brighter team and created the bigger chances.”

It wouldn’t be a derby match without some late-game antics, however, as another penalty kick was awarded just minutes later, in the 11th minute of stoppage time. Except this decision was in favor of Dallas.

This time, Moreno played a long ball towards the box that was headed away by Resch. After rushing to the ball, Binyamin was taken down by Duncan McGuire and drew another PK for Dallas. Musa took the kick once again and buried his 20th goal of the season, securing the 2-2 draw.

With that goal, Musa set a FC Dallas single-season record for most goals in a season (20) and moved into 2nd for most goals all-time with FC Dallas, passing Jesus Ferreira with 54.

In his first start, my Man of the Match, Daniel Job, netted an assist and won a penalty that almost earned Dallas a 2nd goal. In many respects, Job continues to impress and is making a case to see more time in the starting lineup.

Up next, FC Dallas welcomes the San Jose Earthquakes to Toyota Stadium on Saturday, October 24th at 7:30 pm CT. The Earthquakes are currently 13-8-8 on the season.

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