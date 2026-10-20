FC Dallas’ Kaick Named to MLS 2026 22 Under 22

FC Dallas midfielder Kaick Ferreira has been named to the 2026 MLS 22 Under 22 list, ranking No. 22 in the annual player rankings, the league announced Tuesday.

Kaick has appeared in 29 matches for FC Dallas this season, scoring four goals.

“Kaick has continued to develop and show his quality since joining FC Dallas,” Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta said. “He has become an important player for us, and his ability to impact games at his age is something that makes this recognition well deserved. We are happy to see him included among the best young players in MLS, and we believe he still has a lot of room to grow and an exciting future ahead of him. He has worked hard to earn his opportunities and continues to show consistency in his performances. We are proud of the progress he has made and look forward to seeing him continue to contribute to the team.”

Kaick joined FC Dallas in March 2025 via transfer from Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense for a reported price of $4 million. In his debut season, he made 27 appearances, logged 1,668 minutes, and scored two goals.

Before joining Dallas, Kaick spent much of his career with Grêmio’s U-20 team, scoring three goals in 33 appearances from 2022-24.

Former FC Dallas Academy Matthew Corcoran came in on this year’s list at 21.

Based on reported ballots, Nolan Norris also received votes for this year’s honor.

Kaick gets fouled during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

2026 22 Under 22

Players were evaluated by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS on Apple TV talent, and select media. The 2026 class features players from 16 clubs, with an average age of approximately 20. To be eligible, players had to be 21 or younger before Decision Day on Nov. 7, 2026, meaning they must have been born after Nov. 8, 2004.

Rank Player Club Age Academy 1 Cavan Sullivan Philadelphia Union 17 Philadelphia Union 2 Julian Hall Red Bull New York 18 Red Bull New York 3 Adri Mehmeti Red Bull New York 17 Red Bull New York 4 Mbekezeli Mbokazi Chicago Fire FC 21 Orlando Pirates, Makhasa FC 5 Justin Ellis Orlando City SC

19

Orlando City SC, Inter Miami CF, Weston FC 6

Peyton Miller

New England Revolution 18

New England Revolution 7 Neil Pierre Philadelphia Union 19 Philadelphia Union 8

Niko Tsakiris

San Jose Earthquakes 21

San Jose Earthquakes, IMG Academy, De Anza Force Soccer Club 9 Manu Duah San Diego FC 21 Santa Barbara Soccer Club 10

Brooklyn Raines

New England Revolution 21

Barca Residency Academy, Houston Dynamo FC 11 Frankie Westfield Philadelphia Union 20 Philadelphia Union 12 Ronald Donkor Red Bull New York 21 JMG Academy Bamako, Guidars FC 13 Taha Habroune Columbus Crew 20 Columbus Crew 14 Mateo Silvetti Inter Miami CF 20 CA Newell’s Old Boys 15

Bruno Caicedo

Vancouver Whitecaps FC 21

Barcelona SC

16

Owen Wolff

Sporting Kansas City 21

Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew 17

Reed Baker-Whiting Nashville SC

21

Seattle Sounders FC

18 Cooper Sanchez Atlanta United 18 Atlanta United 19 Ervin Torres Austin FC 18 Austin FC 20 Jude Terry LAFC 18 LAFC 21

Matthew Corcoran Nashville SC

20

FC Dallas

22 Kaick FC Dallas 20 Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

FC Dallas History of 22 Under 22

Prior to 2018, this list was 24 Under 24.

22 Under 22