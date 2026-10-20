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FC Dallas’ Kaick Named to MLS 2026 22 Under 22

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas’ Kaick Named to MLS 2026 22 Under 22

FC Dallas midfielder Kaick Ferreira has been named to the 2026 MLS 22 Under 22 list, ranking No. 22 in the annual player rankings, the league announced Tuesday.

Kaick has appeared in 29 matches for FC Dallas this season, scoring four goals.

“Kaick has continued to develop and show his quality since joining FC Dallas,” Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta said. “He has become an important player for us, and his ability to impact games at his age is something that makes this recognition well deserved. We are happy to see him included among the best young players in MLS, and we believe he still has a lot of room to grow and an exciting future ahead of him. He has worked hard to earn his opportunities and continues to show consistency in his performances. We are proud of the progress he has made and look forward to seeing him continue to contribute to the team.”

Kaick joined FC Dallas in March 2025 via transfer from Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense for a reported price of $4 million. In his debut season, he made 27 appearances, logged 1,668 minutes, and scored two goals.

Before joining Dallas, Kaick spent much of his career with Grêmio’s U-20 team, scoring three goals in 33 appearances from 2022-24.

Former FC Dallas Academy Matthew Corcoran came in on this year’s list at 21.

Based on reported ballots, Nolan Norris also received votes for this year’s honor.

Kaick gets fouled during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)
Kaick gets fouled during the FC Dallas game against San Diego FC, March 14, 2026. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

2026 22 Under 22

Players were evaluated by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS on Apple TV talent, and select media. The 2026 class features players from 16 clubs, with an average age of approximately 20. To be eligible, players had to be 21 or younger before Decision Day on Nov. 7, 2026, meaning they must have been born after Nov. 8, 2004.

RankPlayerClubAgeAcademy
1Cavan SullivanPhiladelphia Union17Philadelphia Union
2Julian Hall Red Bull New York18Red Bull New York
3Adri MehmetiRed Bull New York17 Red Bull New York
4Mbekezeli MbokaziChicago Fire FC21Orlando Pirates, Makhasa FC
Justin EllisOrlando City SC
 		19
 		Orlando City SC, Inter Miami CF, Weston FC
6
 		Peyton Miller
 		New England Revolution18
 		New England Revolution
7Neil PierrePhiladelphia Union19Philadelphia Union
8
 		Niko Tsakiris
 		San Jose Earthquakes21
 		San Jose Earthquakes, IMG Academy, De Anza Force Soccer Club
9Manu DuahSan Diego FC21Santa Barbara Soccer Club
10
 		Brooklyn Raines
 		New England Revolution21
 		Barca Residency Academy, Houston Dynamo FC
11Frankie WestfieldPhiladelphia Union20Philadelphia Union
12Ronald DonkorRed Bull New York21JMG Academy Bamako, Guidars FC
13Taha HabrouneColumbus Crew20Columbus Crew
14Mateo SilvettiInter Miami CF20CA Newell’s Old Boys
15
 		Bruno Caicedo
 		Vancouver Whitecaps FC21
 		Barcelona SC
 
16
 		Owen Wolff
 		Sporting Kansas City21
 		Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew
17
 		Reed Baker-WhitingNashville SC
 		21
 		Seattle Sounders FC
 
18Cooper SanchezAtlanta United18Atlanta United
19Ervin TorresAustin FC18Austin FC
20Jude TerryLAFC18LAFC
21
 		Matthew CorcoranNashville SC
 		20
 		FC Dallas
 
22Kaick FC Dallas20Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense

FC Dallas History of 22 Under 22

Prior to 2018, this list was 24 Under 24.

22 Under 22

YearPlayer
2026Kaick (22)
2025None
2024None
2023Alan Velasco (1), Bernard Kamungo (19)
2022Jesús Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7)
2021Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesús Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16)
2020Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesús Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21)
2019Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesús Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18)
2018Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18)
2017Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20)
2016Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11)
2015Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14)
2014Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23)
2013Fabian Castillo (15)
2012Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22)
2011Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7)
2010Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)

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