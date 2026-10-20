FC Dallas’ Kaick Named to MLS 2026 22 Under 22

FC Dallas midfielder Kaick Ferreira has been named to the 2026 MLS 22 Under 22 list, ranking No. 22 in the annual player rankings, the league announced Tuesday.
Kaick has appeared in 29 matches for FC Dallas this season, scoring four goals.
“Kaick has continued to develop and show his quality since joining FC Dallas,” Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta said. “He has become an important player for us, and his ability to impact games at his age is something that makes this recognition well deserved. We are happy to see him included among the best young players in MLS, and we believe he still has a lot of room to grow and an exciting future ahead of him. He has worked hard to earn his opportunities and continues to show consistency in his performances. We are proud of the progress he has made and look forward to seeing him continue to contribute to the team.”
Kaick joined FC Dallas in March 2025 via transfer from Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense for a reported price of $4 million. In his debut season, he made 27 appearances, logged 1,668 minutes, and scored two goals.
Before joining Dallas, Kaick spent much of his career with Grêmio’s U-20 team, scoring three goals in 33 appearances from 2022-24.
Former FC Dallas Academy Matthew Corcoran came in on this year’s list at 21.
Based on reported ballots, Nolan Norris also received votes for this year’s honor.
2026 22 Under 22
Players were evaluated by an expert panel of MLS coaches, general managers, sporting directors, MLS on Apple TV talent, and select media. The 2026 class features players from 16 clubs, with an average age of approximately 20. To be eligible, players had to be 21 or younger before Decision Day on Nov. 7, 2026, meaning they must have been born after Nov. 8, 2004.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Age
|Academy
|1
|Cavan Sullivan
|Philadelphia Union
|17
|Philadelphia Union
|2
|Julian Hall
|Red Bull New York
|18
|Red Bull New York
|3
|Adri Mehmeti
|Red Bull New York
|17
|Red Bull New York
|4
|Mbekezeli Mbokazi
|Chicago Fire FC
|21
|Orlando Pirates, Makhasa FC
|5
|Justin Ellis
|Orlando City SC
|19
|Orlando City SC, Inter Miami CF, Weston FC
|6
|Peyton Miller
|New England Revolution
|18
|New England Revolution
|7
|Neil Pierre
|Philadelphia Union
|19
|Philadelphia Union
|8
|Niko Tsakiris
|San Jose Earthquakes
|21
|San Jose Earthquakes, IMG Academy, De Anza Force Soccer Club
|9
|Manu Duah
|San Diego FC
|21
|Santa Barbara Soccer Club
|10
|Brooklyn Raines
|New England Revolution
|21
|Barca Residency Academy, Houston Dynamo FC
|11
|Frankie Westfield
|Philadelphia Union
|20
|Philadelphia Union
|12
|Ronald Donkor
|Red Bull New York
|21
|JMG Academy Bamako, Guidars FC
|13
|Taha Habroune
|Columbus Crew
|20
|Columbus Crew
|14
|Mateo Silvetti
|Inter Miami CF
|20
|CA Newell’s Old Boys
|15
|Bruno Caicedo
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|21
|Barcelona SC
|16
|Owen Wolff
|Sporting Kansas City
|21
|Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew
|17
|Reed Baker-Whiting
|Nashville SC
|21
|Seattle Sounders FC
|18
|Cooper Sanchez
|Atlanta United
|18
|Atlanta United
|19
|Ervin Torres
|Austin FC
|18
|Austin FC
|20
|Jude Terry
|LAFC
|18
|LAFC
|21
|Matthew Corcoran
|Nashville SC
|20
|FC Dallas
|22
|Kaick
|FC Dallas
|20
|Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense
FC Dallas History of 22 Under 22
Prior to 2018, this list was 24 Under 24.
22 Under 22
|Year
|Player
|2026
|Kaick (22)
|2025
|None
|2024
|None
|2023
|Alan Velasco (1), Bernard Kamungo (19)
|2022
|Jesús Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7)
|2021
|Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesús Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16)
|2020
|Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesús Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21)
|2019
|Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesús Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18)
|2018
|Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18)
|2017
|Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20)
|2016
|Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11)
|2015
|Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14)
|2014
|Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23)
|2013
|Fabian Castillo (15)
|2012
|Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22)
|2011
|Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7)
|2010
|Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)