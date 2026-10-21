Atlético Dallas signs multi-year apparel and kit partnership with Capelli Sport

Capelli Sport and Atlético Dallas have announced a multi-year partnership naming Capelli Sport the club’s official and exclusive apparel and on-field equipment provider through the 2030 season.

Atlético Dallas will begin USL Championship play in 2027 at the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park.

“We believe in a fan-first approach, and Capelli gave us something that others couldn’t – a truly custom kit built with us rather than for us, along with a direct line to leadership that makes us a priority, not a number,” said Sam Morton, Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder of Atlético Dallas. “With this partnership, we can bring an authentic kit to our fans for under $100.”

Capelli Sport will outfit Atlético Dallas’s players, coaches, and staff with performance apparel and on-field equipment.

Capelli Sport signs Multi-Year Partnership with Atlético Dallas. (Courtesy Atlético Dallas)

“Atlético Dallas represents everything we look for in a partner: a bold vision, a deep commitment to community, and a genuine passion for the growth of the game,” said George Altirs, Founder & CEO of Capelli Sport. “As they prepare for their inaugural season in 2027, we’re proud to stand alongside their organization and help outfit a club built to make an impact both on the pitch and in the community for years to come.”

Details about Atlético Dallas’s inaugural kits and additional partnership initiatives will be

announced as the club prepares for its 2027 USL Championship debut.