The rosters for next week’s US U14 national talent ID camp are out early, and three FC Dallas players have been named in the Central roster for the camp: goalkeeper David James Martinez, left back Jackson Pea, and striker Benji Flowers.

All three were part of the local ID camp back in March.

This national camp is scheduled for Chula Vista, California, and is part of the selection process leading up to these 2011s being part of the US U15 program next year.