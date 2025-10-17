London Young called into combined US U18/U19 camp

US Soccer has called up a combined team of Under-19 (2007) and Under-18 (2008) players to Portugal from October 20-29 for a training camp and two matches.

The USA will face the Republic of Ireland’s U-19s on Oct. 25 and Portugal’s U-19s on Oct. 28, with both games taking place in Setubal, Portugal, just south of Lisbon under the direction of U19 WNT head coach Carrie Kveton. US U-18 WNT head coach Toni Pressley will be assisting.

Called into the camp is FC Dallas defender London Young. According to her twitter feed, Young has committed to Stanford and has trained with the Washington Spirit.

Solar forward Rylee McLanahan, who is from Oklahoma, was also named to the team.

Also of note are midfield Olivia Belcher of Colleyville, who plays for Alabama, and Nylah Norris – Nolan Norris’ sister – who plays for Florida Kraze Krush.

US U19/U18 WNT Roster

Goalkeepers (2): Josie Biehl (San Diego Surf SC; Carlsbad, Calif.), Lizzie Thornton (Wake Forest University; Purcellville, Va.)

Defenders (6): Ella Bard (Louisville; Wadsworth, Ohio), Braelyn Even (Ohio Elite SA; Fairfield, Ohio), Savannah Leifried (Bay Area Surf SC; Ceres, Calif.), Emmy O’Donnell (FC Stars Blue; Concord, Mass.), Alexa Strickler (Fort Lauderdale United FC; Boca Raton, Fla.), London Young (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Kimmi Ascanio (San Diego Wave; Doral, Fla.), Olivia Belcher (Alabama; Colleyville, Texas), Reese Canada (Michigan Hawks; Fenton, Mich.), Saleen Koszorus (Crossfire Premier SC; Bellevue, Wash.), Adia Symmonds (Mississippi State; Tampa, Fla.), Paige Thompson (Alabama; Walnut Creek, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Anna Babcock (Crossfire Premier SC; Sedro-Woolley, Wash.), Addison Fife (Michigan Hawks; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Kate Kemmerley (Penn Fusion SA; Berwyn, Pa.), Audrey Mckeen (Virginia Development Academy; Vienna, Va.), Rylee McLanahan (Solar SC; Edmond, Okla.), Nylah Norris (Florida Kraze Krush SC; St. Cloud, Fla.)