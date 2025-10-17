Six FC Dallas players invited to North Texas October U15 ID Camp for 2011s

US Soccer is holding a talent ID camp for North Texas on Wednesday, October 22nd at Dallas’ Richland College. US Soccer has been running a series of U14 & U15 camps as part of the build-up to the U15 National Teams for several years now.

U.S. Soccer Talent ID Centers are designed to replicate Youth National Team camps. The sessions are closed to parents and spectators.

October 2025 U15 Talent ID Camp (2011s) Roster

Update: I was sent an updated roster; it looks like there have been two changes.

Player Pos Club Allan Alvarado DKSC Miguel Coriano-Alvarez CB FC Dallas Tristan Bednar Oklahoma Energy FC Harrison Blackburn Oklahoma Energy FC Ordonez Brayan Solar SC Cooper Brooks Dallas Hornets Finley Conklin Forms Academy Kaleb Davis Solar SC Marco Favila Oklahoma Energy FC Benji Flowers F FC Dallas Zayden Gracia BVB International Marcos Hernandez Dallas Texans SC Finley Hobbs Dallas Hornets Ford Husbands DKSC Gabriel lanace BVB International Brady Imberman Forms Academy David Jaimes Martinez G FC Dallas Romeo Jimenez Forth Worth Vaqueros Mateo Kattan Solar SC Reid Kirkes Tulsa Greenwood SC Gavin Luna Oklahoma Energy FC Uriel Mendoza Solar SC Dylan Montano Fort Worth Vaqueros Heaven Musanga Dallas Texans SC Jackson Pea LB FC Dallas Reid Robinson Solar SC Dalessandro Romero Dallas Texans SC Yeschenko Rylan Solar SC Раара Sam Fort Worth Vaqueros Giovanni Valdes Oklahoma Energy FC Lylan Valle Tulsa SC Jonathan Vargas LB FC Dallas Xavi Vargas Tulsa Greenwood SC Daniel Villareal M FC Dallas

Talent ID Center Manager(s)

Arturo Alvarez

Talent ID Center Scout(s)

Jose Burciaga; Javier Cuellar; Sonny Guadarrama