Six FC Dallas players invited to North Texas October U15 ID Camp for 2011s

US Soccer is holding a talent ID camp for North Texas on Wednesday, October 22nd at Dallas’ Richland College. US Soccer has been running a series of U14 & U15 camps as part of the build-up to the U15 National Teams for several years now.

U.S. Soccer Talent ID Centers are designed to replicate Youth National Team camps. The sessions are closed to parents and spectators.

October 2025 U15 Talent ID Camp (2011s) Roster

Update: I was sent an updated roster; it looks like there have been two changes.

PlayerPosClub
Allan AlvaradoDKSC
Miguel Coriano-AlvarezCBFC Dallas
Tristan BednarOklahoma Energy FC
Harrison BlackburnOklahoma Energy FC
Ordonez BrayanSolar SC
Cooper BrooksDallas Hornets
Finley ConklinForms Academy
Kaleb DavisSolar SC
Marco FavilaOklahoma Energy FC
Benji FlowersFFC Dallas
Zayden GraciaBVB International
Marcos HernandezDallas Texans SC
Finley HobbsDallas Hornets
Ford HusbandsDKSC
Gabriel lanaceBVB International
Brady ImbermanForms Academy
David Jaimes MartinezGFC Dallas
Romeo JimenezForth Worth Vaqueros
Mateo KattanSolar SC
Reid KirkesTulsa Greenwood SC
Gavin LunaOklahoma Energy FC
Uriel MendozaSolar SC
Dylan MontanoFort Worth Vaqueros
Heaven MusangaDallas Texans SC
Jackson PeaLBFC Dallas
Reid RobinsonSolar SC
Dalessandro RomeroDallas Texans SC
Yeschenko RylanSolar SC
Раара SamFort Worth Vaqueros
Giovanni ValdesOklahoma Energy FC
Lylan ValleTulsa SC
Jonathan VargasLBFC Dallas
Xavi VargasTulsa Greenwood SC
Daniel VillarealMFC Dallas

Talent ID Center Manager(s)

Arturo Alvarez

Talent ID Center Scout(s)

Jose Burciaga; Javier Cuellar; Sonny Guadarrama

