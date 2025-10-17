Dax McCarty and Eric Quill discuss Dallas’ Decision Day matchup

FC Dallas travels to Vancouver this weekend, fighting for a spot in the postseason, against a Whitecaps team looking to cement the number one seed. Former FC Dallas midfielder and current MLS analyst, Dax McCarty, has labeled it one of the biggest regular-season games in recent memory.

A game that can be simplified as the haves and the have-nots sees Thomas Muller and an impressive attack – even before the World Cup winner’s arrival – Brian White, Emmanuel Sabbi, and fit-again Ryan Gauld host an FC Dallas side missing top scorer Petar Musa, Logan Farrington, and captain Ramiro to suspension.

“I’m disappointed that Dallas has two of their best players suspended for this game coming up in Vancouver, because I really think, with the form Dallas is in, they would have given it a really good go in Vancouver to potentially even win that game,” said McCarty on Wednesday. “I still think they’re going to give Vancouver a competitive game. I just think there’s a gulf in quality right now, when you don’t have Farrington or Musa, where you’re going to have to score goals if you want to compete with Vancouver. I just don’t see them being able to do that.”

It wasn’t all doom and gloom from the fixture of the 2010 MLS Cup run, as he spoke of the chaos surrounding a game that can produce shocks – something McCarty knows about from playing in Dallas’ surprise win at the LA Galaxy in that 2010 MLS Western Conference Final.

Discussing the team’s turnaround, the two-time Supporters’ Shield winner praised Eric Quill and highlighted Christian Cappis‘ contributions on both sides of the ball. McCarty also declared Musa as the most underrated striker in MLS.

Oscar Pareja‘s mantra was ‘busca la forma’, find a way, which is exactly Quill’s challenge without 34 goal contributions from his three suspended players. The Burn coach is looking for the next man up to help the team find its way to the playoffs.

“They’re here for a reason, and you never know when opportunity comes, but when it does, you need to be ready,” Quill said in his midweek media availability. “And they’re ready, these adjustments we’ll make, they’re going to be ready. It’s going to be obviously different profiles, but I’m really excited about what they bring to the field, and I think they’re excited for their opportunity.”

The game represents a big opportunity for a youngster like Sam Sarver to make the same mark on the FC Dallas lineup Farrington had the year prior. Anderson Julio, a bit part player since returning from a calf injury, can stake his claim as a starter after two goals in his last three appearances off the bench. Pedrinho and Patrickson Delgado have a chance to step up their creative efforts without the team revolving around Petar Musa’s ability to control play from deeper areas.

Quill has turned FC Dallas into an impressive road team, tied for the third-fewest road losses in Major League Soccer. Mentality is often cited by Quill, and this game certainly calls for it.

“We’re not going there scared. We’re not going there up against the ropes waiting to be knocked out. We’re going there to throw punches and be who we’ve been.”

A win could see Dallas overtake Portland to avoid the play-in game. With Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids, and the San Jose Earthquakes all battling Dallas for one of the last two spots, there’s a very real possibility that games elsewhere will dictate the Hoops’ immediate future as much as their own battle at BC Place.

RSL, a point behind FC Dallas, travels to St. Louis CITY SC on the back of four consecutive away defeats.

Also, just a point back, Colorado has the unenviable task of hosting LAFC and Son Heung-Min. Quill’s predecessor, Nico Estevez, could do Dallas a big favor as his Austin side faces San Jose. Three points adrift, San Jose can overtake Dallas on the first tiebreaker – wins – if Bruce Arena’s side wins at PayPal Park and FCD loses in Vancouver.

FC Dallas will clinch in the following scenarios:

Dallas win at Vancouver Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Colorado lose/draw vs. LAFC Dallas draw at Vancouver AND Salt Lake lose/draw at St. Louis San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Colorado lose vs. LAFC San Jose lose/draw vs. Austin AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis Colorado lose vs. LAFC AND Salt Lake lose at St. Louis