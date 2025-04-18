Lexi Missimo to miss remainder of the 2024-25 Trinity season

Dallas Trinity FC midfielder Lexi Missimo will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a ligament injury to her foot.

“I’m disappointed I won’t be on the pitch with my teammates as we chase the league title and the first-ever USL Super League Championship,” said Missimo. “I’ve picked up an injury that will sideline me for the next couple of months, but I’ve already started my rehab and I’m focused on coming back stronger. I wish our team all the best in these big games ahead, and I’ll be supporting them every step of the way.”

After having the injury surgically repaired, Missimo is expected to miss two months, but should be recovered for the 2025-26 season.