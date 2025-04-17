FC Dallas at the Dallas Cup, day 5

And so the Dallas Cup continues. The teams I was interested in on Friday were split up around North Dallas, and with a family thing taking up my morning, I headed to MoneyGram to see the FCD U15 Boys play their second game of the day.

At 11 am, the FCD U15s had knocked off Dallas Texans Academy ECNL 10 and were now up against Real Salt Lake 2010 Academy.

If you were wondering why I picked this one over the FCD U14s against Illinois Magic, it was location (MoneyGram is much closer for me), opponent (RSL is usually solid), and my assumption that the U14s would likely win.

Unfortunately, that assumption was wrong, and the U14s lost 2-1. Oops.

Back to the 15s.

FC Dallas U15s vs Real Salt Lake 2010

I watched the U15s yesterday too. And this being the second game of the day, the lineup and shape were different than yesterday. Coach Chuy Vera went with a 3-4-3 in this one, much like he finished the game yesterday.

FC Dallas U15s starting XI vs RSL in the 2025 Dallas Cup Semi-Final.

During the 2nd half, kids were looking very fatigued and craps started to come in. Coach Vera changed the shape and started subbing in some fresh legs where needed. 32 Jones, 57 Caiafa Barrios, 33 Awad, 40 Ochoa, and 36 Mathai. End up in a 4-4-2 at the end.

The game was 1-0 at halftime and ended 4-0. Goals by Hallie, Gomez, Awas, and Ochoa.

The U15s advance to the Final, 2 pm on Friday in Toyota Stadium Rebels SC B2010 ECNL.

A Few FC Dallas U15 Notes

Again, I’m looking for change or maybe players I didn’t see yesterday.

27 Patrick Arne – A solid-looking center back with a great long pass or shot. Confident getting forward. He and Guillen-Lopez are one of, if not the, best center back pairs in the Academy.

22 Alex Soria – A tactically smart box-to-box central mid who can progress on the dribble or with the pass. He’s the engine in this team that seems not to play with a 10.

42 Tamba Hallie II – winger/mid. Still the top player in this group for me. He was really dangerous in the first half, but did get gassed in the 2nd.

FC Dallas U15s vs RSL in 2025 Dallas Cup Semi-Finals. (Buzz Carrick, 3rd Degree)

Other FC Dallas Teams Advancing Today

The FC Dallas Academy U13s (2012) beat FCD Youth Red ECNL 1-0 and advance to the Semi-Finals on Friday at 11 am on Toyota 5 against Gokay (MEX).

FC Dallas Academy U10 South knocked off Molan FA 2-1 to advance. They are in the Semi-Finals at 11 am on Friday on Richland 12 against Claremont Stars.

U19 Girls

Both FCDY ECNL RL 07/06 (1-0) and FCDY ECNL 07 (4-0) advanced to the Semi-Finals, but don’t face each other. Both teams play at 5 pm on Friday at MoneyGram 1 and 2.

U17 Girls

FC Dallas Youth ECNL G08 won 3-0. In the Semi-Finals, they face the winner of Samoa YNT and DKSC ECNL RL at 3 pm on Friday on MoneyGram 8.

U16 Girls

FC Dallas Youth ECNL G09 won 10-0 (goodness). They face Dallas Texans 09 RL-NTX in the Semi-Finals at 3 pm on Friday on MoneyGram 3.

U15 Girls

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G10 (2-0) won their Semi-Final and now face Pickering FC (CAN) OPDL in the Final in Toyota Stadium at Noon on Friday.

U14 Girls

FC Dallas Youth ECNL G11 (7-1) and FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G11 (4-1) both won as well. They also don’t face each other. Both games are at 1 pm on Friday at MoneyGram 4 and 5.

U13 Girls

FC Dallas Youth ECNL G12 (4-2) and FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL G12 (6-1) both won. Following the trend, they don’t face off in the Semis. Both teams play their games at 9 am on Friday on Toyota 5 and 6.

U11 Girls

FC Dallas Youth Pre ECNL G14 Pulpaneck won 5-1. In the Semi-Final they face Forms Academy AlphaForms 14 on Friday at Richland College 11.