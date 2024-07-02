Leonardo Orejarena to Compete in 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

FC Dallas U17 – and North Texas SC signed – Leonardo Orejarena has been selected to play in the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star match.
The 2024 MLS Next All-Star match will be played at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 am CT. The game will be live-streamed on YouTube.
“I want to thank MLS NEXT for giving me this opportunity,” Midfielder Leonardo Orejarena said. “I would also like to thank North Texas SC and FC Dallas Academy staff because without their support none of this would be possible. They push me to be a better person and player every day and I am thankful for that.”
The 17-year-old Orejarena signed with North Texas SC on November 3, 2023. He made his professional debut versus Tacoma Defiance on April 14. He’s played exactly 1 minute for North Texas SC.
The unofficial reality is Orejarena is a paid Academy player that FCD acquired from the Barca USA Academy. FCD has also retained his Academy rights.
This season Orejarena competed for the FC Dallas U17 team in MLS NEXT Fest, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT as well as MLS NEXT Cup with the U19s.
Previous FC Dallas MLS Next All-Star Selections
|Year
|Player
|2023
|Luke Shreiner
|2023
|Julian Eyestone
|2022
|Malachi Molina
|MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Rosters
|East
|West
|Player
|Team
|Birth Year
|Player
|Team
|Birth Year
|Adyn Torres
|Atlanta United
|2007
|Anthony Boyadjian
|Albion SC LA
|2007
|Sergey Balatsko
|BW Gottschee
|2007
|Gavin Wolff
|Austin FC
|2008
|Stefan Chirila
|FC Cincinnati
|2007
|Joshua Sosa
|Barca Residency Academy
|2007
|Jayson Quintanilla
|Charlotte FC
|2007
|
|Miguel Alvarado
|Colorado Rapids
|2008
|Simon Tonidandel
|Charlotte FC
|2007
|Zackory Campagnolo
|Colorado Rapids
|2007
|Vitaliy Hlyut
|Chicago Fire FC
|2008
|Leo Orejarena
|FC Dallas
|2007
|Chase Adams
|Columbus Crew
|2008
|Isaac Mwakutuya
|Houston Dynamo FC
|2007
|Tristan Brown
|Columbus Crew
|2007
|Ian James
|Sporting Kansas City
|2008
|Gavin Turner
|D.C. United
|2007
|DeCarlo Guerra
|LAFC
|2008
|Liam Briscoe
|FC DELCO
|2008
|
|Pedro Guimaraes
|LAFC
|2008
|Michael Capretto
|FC DELCO
|2008
|Jose ‘Pepe’ Magana Jr.
|LA Galaxy
|2007
|Cai McLean
|Inter Miami CF
|2008
|Owen Pratt
|LA Galaxy
|2008
|Felix Samson
|CF Montréal
|2007
|Mateo Tsakiris
|LA Galaxy
|2008
|Chris Applewhite
|Nashville SC
|2007
|Darius Randell
|Minnesota United FC
|2007
|Damario McIntosh
|New England Revolution
|2007
|Max Eisenberg
|Portland Timbers
|2007
|Drew Baiera
|New York City FC
|2007
|Luca Moisa
|Real Salt Lake
|2008
|Colin Guske
|Orlando City SC
|2007
|Tomo Allen
|San Jose Earthquakes
|2007
|Juan Rojas
|Orlando City SC
|2008
|Rohan Rajagopal
|San Jose Earthquakes
|2007
|Diego Rocio
|Philadelphia Union
|2007
|Etienne Veillard
|Seattle Sounders FC
|2007
|Cavan Sullivan
|Philadelphia Union
|2009
|Tyson Pearce
|St. Louis CITY SC
|2007
|Lucas Ferreira
|Players Development Academy
|2007
|Skylar Kaplan
|Strikers FC
|2007
|Pablo Patrick-Galvez
|Toronto FC
|2007
|Liam Mackenzie
|Vancouver Whitecaps FC
|2007