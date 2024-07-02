Leonardo Orejarena to Compete in 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

FC Dallas U17 – and North Texas SC signed – Leonardo Orejarena has been selected to play in the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star match.

The 2024 MLS Next All-Star match will be played at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 am CT. The game will be live-streamed on YouTube.

“I want to thank MLS NEXT for giving me this opportunity,” Midfielder Leonardo Orejarena said. “I would also like to thank North Texas SC and FC Dallas Academy staff because without their support none of this would be possible. They push me to be a better person and player every day and I am thankful for that.”

The 17-year-old Orejarena signed with North Texas SC on November 3, 2023. He made his professional debut versus Tacoma Defiance on April 14. He’s played exactly 1 minute for North Texas SC.

The unofficial reality is Orejarena is a paid Academy player that FCD acquired from the Barca USA Academy. FCD has also retained his Academy rights.

This season Orejarena competed for the FC Dallas U17 team in MLS NEXT Fest, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT as well as MLS NEXT Cup with the U19s.

Previous FC Dallas MLS Next All-Star Selections

Year Player 2023 Luke Shreiner 2023 Julian Eyestone 2022 Malachi Molina

Leonardo Orejarena, seen here with his North Texas SC Head Coach Michel, selected for the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

