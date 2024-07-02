Categories FC Dallas

Leonardo Orejarena to Compete in 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

Leonardo Orejarena to Compete in 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas U17 – and North Texas SC signed – Leonardo Orejarena has been selected to play in the third annual MLS NEXT All-Star match.

The 2024 MLS Next All-Star match will be played at Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 am CT. The game will be live-streamed on YouTube.

“I want to thank MLS NEXT for giving me this opportunity,” Midfielder Leonardo Orejarena said. “I would also like to thank North Texas SC and FC Dallas Academy staff because without their support none of this would be possible. They push me to be a better person and player every day and I am thankful for that.”

The 17-year-old Orejarena signed with North Texas SC on November 3, 2023. He made his professional debut versus Tacoma Defiance on April 14. He’s played exactly 1 minute for North Texas SC.

The unofficial reality is Orejarena is a paid Academy player that FCD acquired from the Barca USA Academy. FCD has also retained his Academy rights.

This season Orejarena competed for the FC Dallas U17 team in MLS NEXT Fest, Generation adidas Cup, and MLS NEXT as well as MLS NEXT Cup with the U19s. 

Previous FC Dallas MLS Next All-Star Selections

YearPlayer
2023Luke Shreiner
2023Julian Eyestone
2022Malachi Molina

Leonardo Orejarena, seen here with his North Texas SC Head Coach Michel, selected for the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate Rosters
EastWest
PlayerTeamBirth YearPlayerTeamBirth Year
Adyn TorresAtlanta United2007
 		Anthony BoyadjianAlbion SC LA2007
Sergey BalatskoBW Gottschee2007
 		Gavin WolffAustin FC 2008
Stefan ChirilaFC Cincinnati 2007Joshua SosaBarca Residency Academy2007
Jayson QuintanillaCharlotte FC2007 
 		Miguel AlvaradoColorado Rapids2008
Simon TonidandelCharlotte FC2007Zackory CampagnoloColorado Rapids 2007
Vitaliy HlyutChicago Fire FC2008
 		Leo OrejarenaFC Dallas2007
Chase AdamsColumbus Crew2008
 		Isaac MwakutuyaHouston Dynamo FC2007
Tristan BrownColumbus Crew 2007
 		Ian JamesSporting Kansas City2008
Gavin TurnerD.C. United 2007
 		DeCarlo GuerraLAFC 2008
Liam BriscoeFC DELCO2008 
 		Pedro GuimaraesLAFC 2008
Michael CaprettoFC DELCO2008Jose ‘Pepe’ Magana Jr.LA Galaxy2007
Cai McLeanInter Miami CF2008
 		Owen PrattLA Galaxy2008
Felix SamsonCF Montréal2007
 		Mateo TsakirisLA Galaxy2008
Chris ApplewhiteNashville SC2007
 		Darius RandellMinnesota United FC2007
Damario McIntoshNew England Revolution 2007
 		Max EisenbergPortland Timbers2007
Drew BaieraNew York City FC2007
 		Luca MoisaReal Salt Lake 2008
Colin GuskeOrlando City SC 2007
 		Tomo AllenSan Jose Earthquakes2007
Juan RojasOrlando City SC2008
 		Rohan RajagopalSan Jose Earthquakes2007
Diego RocioPhiladelphia Union2007
 		Etienne VeillardSeattle Sounders FC2007
Cavan SullivanPhiladelphia Union 2009
 		Tyson PearceSt. Louis CITY SC 2007
Lucas FerreiraPlayers Development Academy2007Skylar KaplanStrikers FC2007
Pablo Patrick-GalvezToronto FC 2007Liam MackenzieVancouver Whitecaps FC2007

