Not the result FCD wanted, but FC Cincinnati is an excellent team even when depleted. FC Dallas gave a debut to two kids though, and that’s awesome. Matt Visinsky was on hand to grab some pics. Enjoy.

You can find Matt on on Instagram.

Logan Farrington shoots for goal against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Asier Illarramendi looks to progress the ball against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo charges into the box against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Liam Fraser looks for an outlet against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Eugene Ansah has an eye for goal against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha goes up for a header against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Asier Illarramendi doesn’t want to get kicked in the face against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Bernie Kamungo looks for a cross against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Nolan Norris looks for the line breaking pass against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott carries the ball upfield in his MLS debut against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky,

3rd Degree)

Tomas Pondeca controls the ball in his MLS debut against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Logan Farrington shields off a defender against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Interim Coach Peter Luccin is all business pregame against FC Cincinnati, June 29, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)