FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – June 2024

We have a new roster ranking to complement the new era!

As always, we look at all 52 players under professional contract with FC Dallas and North Texas SC. We could judge them in a really scientific manner, but that wouldn’t be as fun as a good old-fashioned power ranking. We’re looking at who is playing well, or at all. Also, who is being talked up by us in the media and the fans in the stands.

Starting XI

Rank Trend Comments 1 Paes, Maarten

FCD (G) High: 1 Low: 2 — 0 Won the MLS All-Star vote for goalkeeper, and is creeping into the conversation for best GK in franchise history. – Dan 2 Illarramendi, Asier

FCD (M) High: 1 Low: 4 — 0 It’s not just the amazing stats he puts up or the way he controls the game, but the massive hole in the middle when he’s gone. It takes two players to reproduce his impact. – Buzz 3 Musa, Petar

FCD (F) High: 3 Low: 12 — 0 The Moose is playing – and scoring – like a $10m striker. FC Dallas desperately missed his presence early on against Cincinnati. The only concern is carrying a knock through a big run of games. – Dan 4 Ferreira, Jesus

FCD (F) High: 4 Low: 11 ▲ 4 The partnership with Musa was really starting to gel, you could see them getting more dialed in every game… and now Ferreira is out 2-3 weeks with the hammy… again. – Buzz 5 Delgado, Patrickson

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 32 ▲ 1 A regular starter in June, with a goal and an assist in Seattle. Unfortunately, a knee injury will keep Patrickson out for most of July. – Dan 6 Tafari, Nkosi

FCD (D) High: 2 Low: 6 ▼ 2 While he’s still FCD’s best defender, Tafari is playing with a desperation that is causing mistakes and over-extensions. Like Ferreira, he needs to trust his teammates to do their job. – Buzz 7 Farfan, Marco

FCD (D) High: 7 Low: 17 — 0 So consistent at a high level, that the off-night in the Cincy game was a bit of a shock. – Dan 8 Ibeagha, Sebastien

FCD (D) High: 7 Low: 10 ▲ 1 Still a lock starter, but he is often invisible. Doesn’t really do anything great but no massive holes in his game either. – Buzz 9 Arriola, Paul

FCD (F) High: 3 Low: 11 ▲ 2 The captain played right back in every game in June and grabbed his first assist of the year. – Dan 10 Lletget, Sebastian

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 15 ▲ 3 Lletget is in and out of games depending on the health of himself and others. When he’s in he’s outplaying most everyone. – Buzz 11 Ntsabeleng, Tsiki

FCD (M) High: 11 Low: 24 ▲ 4 Coach Luccin talks about energy and intensity. That is Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and two starts in June goes a long way to demonstrate how important those qualities are to Luccin. – Dan

Tsiki Ntsabeleng shoots for goal in the 2-1 FC Dallas win over Austin FC, May 11, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

In The Mix

Rank Trend Comments 12 Fraser, Liam

FCD (M) High: 5 Low: 12 ▼ 2 Fraser has been a workhorse this year having to play much more than expected. Now that workload has caught up to him and he’s out most of July with the groin. – Buzz 13 Farrington, Logan

FCD (F) High: 12 Low: 16 ▲ 3 Cincinnati was the Big Dawg’s first 90-minute shift since the season-opener, plus a goal and two assists on the month. – Dan 14 Junqua, Sam

FCD (D) High: 5 Low: 14 ▼ 9 Out of favor under Luccin, his one start was when FCD started 3 at the back and that was for just a half. Just 11 minutes played outside of that. – Buzz 15 Kamungo, Bernard

FCD (F) High: 8 Low: 15 ▼ 1 A pretty bad outing to finish the month, but Bernie had back-to-back starts for the first time since March. – Dan 16 Gonzalez, Omar

FCD (D) High: 16 Low: 22 ▲ 5 Went the full 90 in the first Luccin game but only used as a sub since. Coach L seems to value him in close-out situations. – Buzz 17 Twumasi, Ema

FCD (D) High: 12 Low: 19 ▼ 5 Started the month with an injury, but Ema has had to contend with a seat on the bench for the past three games. – Dan 18 Sainte, Carl

FCD (M) High: 18 Low: 29 — 0 Sainte hasn’t played since he was signed to the first team and now he’s hurt. His last game was in the Open Cup at Tampa Bay Rowdies. – Buzz 19 Sealy, Dante

FCD (M) High: 7 Low: 19 — 0 Not a bad half-hour against Minnesota but a disastrous sub appearance at Seattle severely hampered the team. – Dan 20 Ansah, Eugene

FCD (F) High: 13 Low: 20 — 0 Prior to the 54-minute run out against Cinci – which was mediocre at best – Ansah had played just 7 minutes since early May and 0 under Luccin. – Buzz 21 Scott, Tarik

FCD (F) High: 21 Low: 26 ▲ 2 Another three goals for North Texas SC and an impressive – and long-awaited – first-team debut for Tarik Scott. – Dan 22 Maurer, Jimmy

FCD (G) High: 17 Low: 22 — 0 Because Paes is going to play the vast majority of minutes, most of Maurer’s value is in the locker room where he is a big influence. – Buzz 23 Norris, Nolan

FCD (M) High: 22 Low: 25 ▲ 2 Captained the US U-19 MYNT to 1-0 wins in Argentina and Uruguay, and put in a good shift against FC Cincinnati when Liam Fraser picked up an early injury. The only downside was yet another yellow card, now eight in nine appearances between FCD and NTX. – Dan 24 Pondeca, Tomas

FCD (M) High: 24 Low: 34 ▲ 3 His standout play for North Texas (and all the FCD injuries) earned Pondeca his MLS debut against FC Cincinnati. – Buzz 25 Garcia, Diego

NTX (M) High: 23 Low: 25 ▼ 1 A goal, two assists, and seven key passes from the month. The transition from John Gall to Michel hasn’t harmed Garcia’s game in any way. – Dan 26 Collodi, Michael

NTX (G) High: 26 Low: 35 — 0 Collodi got an unfortunate red card at the start of the month but was then named the MLS Next Pro GK of the Half Season for his fantastic overall play. – Buzz

Omar Gonzalez takes on CF Montreal, March 2, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Second Team

27 Pedrinho

NTX (M) High: 27 Low: 42 ▲ 1 Missing from the 2-1 win at Real Monarchs, but another two goals and two assists in June. – Dan 28 Endeley, Herbert

FCD (D) High: 16 Low: 28 ▼ 11 Hasn’t played for FCD since April. He has 4 starts for NTX this month at outside back or wing, none of which were great. – Buzz 29 Carrera, Antonio

FCD (G) High: 23 Low: 30 ▲ 1 Recalled from an odd loan at North Carolina, Carrera was on the bench in the Minnesota away game and trained with the USMNT before their Copa America opener. – Dan 30 Gordon, Nico

FCD (F) High: 29 Low: 31 ▲ 1 90 minutes every game for club and country with two World Cup qualifiers for Monserrat. – Buzz 31 Parker, Isaiah

FCD (M) High: 31 Low: 37 ▲ 2 Parker got his first goal of 2024 last night, but he’s a long way from the first team. – Dan 32 Westergren, Mads

NTX (D) High: 32 Low: 47 ▲ 9 Played every minute in June for NTX and is looking like a full-time starter after joining the team late. – Buzz 33 Sali, Enes

FCD (F) High: 26 Low: 33 ▼ 1 Not the most consistent but goals in his last three games is a good return. – Dan 34 Korca, Amet

FCD (D) High: 27 Low: 34 — 0 Made a couple of MLS benches but Korca is firmly an NTX player at this point. – Buzz 35 Molina, Malachi

NTX (D) High: 35 Low: 45 — 0 Molina picked up his first minutes of the month in Utah after a good run in the NTX lineup ground to a halt. – Dan 36 Humphrey, Turner

NTX (D) High: 29 Low: 40 ▼ 7 He was looking fantastic, I was super excited by his upside… then Korca got healthy and started taking his minutes. Now just a late-game sub. – Buzz 37 Mendonca, Nick

NTX (M) High: 30 Low: 37 ▼ 1 On a run of one start each month, Mendonca really needs to get consistent minutes soon. – Dan

North Texas SC defender Mads Westergren wins the header in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

In Reserve

Rank Trend Comments 38 Henry-Scott, Malik

FCD (F) High: 36 Low: 39 ▲ 1 Gets the start at 9 when his brother is out, mostly a late-game sub outside of that. The start vs Monarchs was his best performance of the year. – Buzz 39 Zanne, Abdoul

NTX (M) High: 34 Low: 43 ▼ 2 The casualty of Collodi’s red card in LA in a rare start, Zanne only managed 74 minutes across the month. – Dan 40 Darub, Victor

NTX (G) High: 40 Low: 48 ▲ 8 Finished off the game Collodi got red carded and started the next one. Made 7 saves total. – Buzz 41 Pepi, Diego

NTX (F) High: 31 Low: 41 ▼ 1 After scoring against LAFC at the start of the month El Trencito has played just two minutes. – Dan 42 Ramirez, Anthony

NTX (M) High: 35 Low: 42 ▼ 4 3 sub appearances in 4 games in June with 1 assist. That’s fine for now. – Buzz 43 Urzua, Alejandro

FCD (M) High: 30 Low: 44 — 0 Made the bench in the last two games after joining up with the U-19s for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. – Dan 44 Lacy, Dylan

NTX (M) High: 39 Low: 44 — 0 Not making Next Pro benches, went back to the U19s for the MLS Next Cup Playoffs. – Buzz 45 Taboada, Lautaro

NTX (F) High: 38 Low: 45 — 0 Taboada hasn’t even made the bench in June. He’s a 10-a-season MLS scorer in my last Football Manager save, so there’s that! – Dan 46 Londe, Leonard

NTX (F) High: 44 Low: 47 ▲ 1 2024’s open trialist signing has 0 minutes played. He hasn’t made a bench since April. – Buzz 47 Orejarena, Leonardo

NTX (M) High: 38 Low: 47 ▼ 1 Orejarena was away from NTX duty in June in his professional academy player role. – Dan 48 Isaiah Kaakoush

NTX (M) High: 48 Low: 49 ▲ 1 Like Orejarena, he’s really more of a paid Academy player than anything. FCD has homegrown rights from RSL. – Buzz 49 Jesus, Geovane

FCD (D) High: 46 Low: 50 ▲ 1 A few weeks out from a knee clean-up and he’s been spotted with a brace still on. There was a hope Geovane would be back in July. – Dan 50 Velasco, Alan

FCD (M) High: 47 Low: 51 ▲ 1 We’re still 1-2 months from the earliest expectations. There’s a noticeable visual difference in his legs – Buzz 51 Rose, Tyshawn

NTX (D) High: 48 Low: 52 ▲ 1 Can anyone spare an ACL, looking at this part of the list? – Dan 52 Pomykal, Paxton

FCD (M) High: 11 Low: 53 ▲ 1 See you next year Pax. Get well soon, FCD needs you. – Buzz

North Texas SC goalkeeper Victor Darub saves a shot during warmups before the Dallas Cup match against Tigers UANL at the Cotton Bowl on Sunday, March 24, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Thoughts and Comments

Oh no, what a shock, Maarten Paes is still number one. The winner of the goalkeeper vote for the MLS All-Star Game is keeping up some fantastic form and did get a rather nice profile written up on him right here.

Despite the focus being the more aggressive and energetic style under Peter Luccin with the first team, both of our biggest moves have come in Arlington with North Texas SC as Mads Westergren leaps nine spots. After formally joining North Texas SC in late March, the Dane has established himself as a regular starter in the back three.

Goalkeeper Victor Darub is hot on his heels with an eight-place jump on the back of increased opportunities while Michael Collodi served a red card suspension with the development club.

There were three significant drops this month starting with one that was a lock for FC Dallas very recently.

Sam Junqua plummets 9 places in the headline spot. Junqua played 97.2% of available minutes in 2024 having started every game while Nico Estevez was head coach. Under Coach Luccin, that number is 15.6%.

Junqua seems stuck between the move back to a back-four with the lack of center back depth freeing him up to be solely a fullback or wingback, and the form of Marco Farfan.

Junqua’s number wasn’t the worst, as Herbert Endeley fell 11 places. Poor form for North Texas SC makes that preseason form and early MLS exposure seem a lifetime ago.

Another rookie draft pick whose stock has dropped is Turner Humphrey. Another who impressed in the preseason, Humphrey’s minutes with North Texas SC have diminished with just seven minutes combined from the last two games after starting every game in May.

Please direct any complaints or praise to the comment section below!