FC Dallas & North Texas SC Roster Rankings – June 2024

As always, we look at all 52 players under professional contract with FC Dallas and North Texas SC. We could judge them in a really scientific manner, but that wouldn’t be as fun as a good old-fashioned power ranking. We’re looking at who is playing well, or at all. Also, who is being talked up by us in the media and the fans in the stands.
Starting XI
|Rank
|Trend
|Comments
|1
|Paes, Maarten
FCD (G)
|High: 1
|Low: 2
|— 0
|Won the MLS All-Star vote for goalkeeper, and is creeping into the conversation for best GK in franchise history. – Dan
|2
|Illarramendi, Asier
FCD (M)
|High: 1
|Low: 4
|— 0
|It’s not just the amazing stats he puts up or the way he controls the game, but the massive hole in the middle when he’s gone. It takes two players to reproduce his impact. – Buzz
|3
|Musa, Petar
FCD (F)
|High: 3
|Low: 12
|— 0
|The Moose is playing – and scoring – like a $10m striker. FC Dallas desperately missed his presence early on against Cincinnati. The only concern is carrying a knock through a big run of games. – Dan
|4
|Ferreira, Jesus
FCD (F)
|High: 4
|Low: 11
|▲ 4
|The partnership with Musa was really starting to gel, you could see them getting more dialed in every game… and now Ferreira is out 2-3 weeks with the hammy… again. – Buzz
|5
|Delgado, Patrickson
FCD (M)
|High: 5
|Low: 32
|▲ 1
|A regular starter in June, with a goal and an assist in Seattle. Unfortunately, a knee injury will keep Patrickson out for most of July. – Dan
|6
|Tafari, Nkosi
FCD (D)
|High: 2
|Low: 6
|▼ 2
|While he’s still FCD’s best defender, Tafari is playing with a desperation that is causing mistakes and over-extensions. Like Ferreira, he needs to trust his teammates to do their job. – Buzz
|7
|Farfan, Marco
FCD (D)
|High: 7
|Low: 17
|— 0
|So consistent at a high level, that the off-night in the Cincy game was a bit of a shock. – Dan
|8
|Ibeagha, Sebastien
FCD (D)
|High: 7
|Low: 10
|▲ 1
|Still a lock starter, but he is often invisible. Doesn’t really do anything great but no massive holes in his game either. – Buzz
|9
|Arriola, Paul
FCD (F)
|High: 3
|Low: 11
|▲ 2
|The captain played right back in every game in June and grabbed his first assist of the year. – Dan
|10
|Lletget, Sebastian
FCD (M)
|High: 5
|Low: 15
|▲ 3
|Lletget is in and out of games depending on the health of himself and others. When he’s in he’s outplaying most everyone. – Buzz
|11
|Ntsabeleng, Tsiki
FCD (M)
|High: 11
|Low: 24
|▲ 4
|Coach Luccin talks about energy and intensity. That is Tsiki Ntsabeleng, and two starts in June goes a long way to demonstrate how important those qualities are to Luccin. – Dan
In The Mix
|Rank
|Trend
|Comments
|12
|Fraser, Liam
FCD (M)
|High: 5
|Low: 12
|▼ 2
|Fraser has been a workhorse this year having to play much more than expected. Now that workload has caught up to him and he’s out most of July with the groin. – Buzz
|13
|Farrington, Logan
FCD (F)
|High: 12
|Low: 16
|▲ 3
|Cincinnati was the Big Dawg’s first 90-minute shift since the season-opener, plus a goal and two assists on the month. – Dan
|14
|Junqua, Sam
FCD (D)
|High: 5
|Low: 14
|▼ 9
|Out of favor under Luccin, his one start was when FCD started 3 at the back and that was for just a half. Just 11 minutes played outside of that. – Buzz
|15
|Kamungo, Bernard
FCD (F)
|High: 8
|Low: 15
|▼ 1
|A pretty bad outing to finish the month, but Bernie had back-to-back starts for the first time since March. – Dan
|16
|Gonzalez, Omar
FCD (D)
|High: 16
|Low: 22
|▲ 5
|Went the full 90 in the first Luccin game but only used as a sub since. Coach L seems to value him in close-out situations. – Buzz
|17
|Twumasi, Ema
FCD (D)
|High: 12
|Low: 19
|▼ 5
|Started the month with an injury, but Ema has had to contend with a seat on the bench for the past three games. – Dan
|18
|Sainte, Carl
FCD (M)
|High: 18
|Low: 29
|— 0
|Sainte hasn’t played since he was signed to the first team and now he’s hurt. His last game was in the Open Cup at Tampa Bay Rowdies. – Buzz
|19
|Sealy, Dante
FCD (M)
|High: 7
|Low: 19
|— 0
|Not a bad half-hour against Minnesota but a disastrous sub appearance at Seattle severely hampered the team. – Dan
|20
|Ansah, Eugene
FCD (F)
|High: 13
|Low: 20
|— 0
|Prior to the 54-minute run out against Cinci – which was mediocre at best – Ansah had played just 7 minutes since early May and 0 under Luccin. – Buzz
|21
|Scott, Tarik
FCD (F)
|High: 21
|Low: 26
|▲ 2
|Another three goals for North Texas SC and an impressive – and long-awaited – first-team debut for Tarik Scott. – Dan
|22
|Maurer, Jimmy
FCD (G)
|High: 17
|Low: 22
|— 0
|Because Paes is going to play the vast majority of minutes, most of Maurer’s value is in the locker room where he is a big influence. – Buzz
|23
|Norris, Nolan
FCD (M)
|High: 22
|Low: 25
|▲ 2
|Captained the US U-19 MYNT to 1-0 wins in Argentina and Uruguay, and put in a good shift against FC Cincinnati when Liam Fraser picked up an early injury. The only downside was yet another yellow card, now eight in nine appearances between FCD and NTX. – Dan
|24
|Pondeca, Tomas
FCD (M)
|High: 24
|Low: 34
|▲ 3
|His standout play for North Texas (and all the FCD injuries) earned Pondeca his MLS debut against FC Cincinnati. – Buzz
|25
|Garcia, Diego
NTX (M)
|High: 23
|Low: 25
|▼ 1
|A goal, two assists, and seven key passes from the month. The transition from John Gall to Michel hasn’t harmed Garcia’s game in any way. – Dan
|26
|Collodi, Michael
NTX (G)
|High: 26
|Low: 35
|— 0
|Collodi got an unfortunate red card at the start of the month but was then named the MLS Next Pro GK of the Half Season for his fantastic overall play. – Buzz
Second Team
|27
|Pedrinho
NTX (M)
|High: 27
|Low: 42
|▲ 1
|Missing from the 2-1 win at Real Monarchs, but another two goals and two assists in June. – Dan
|28
|Endeley, Herbert
FCD (D)
|High: 16
|Low: 28
|▼ 11
|Hasn’t played for FCD since April. He has 4 starts for NTX this month at outside back or wing, none of which were great. – Buzz
|29
|Carrera, Antonio
FCD (G)
|High: 23
|Low: 30
|▲ 1
|Recalled from an odd loan at North Carolina, Carrera was on the bench in the Minnesota away game and trained with the USMNT before their Copa America opener. – Dan
|30
|Gordon, Nico
FCD (F)
|High: 29
|Low: 31
|▲ 1
|90 minutes every game for club and country with two World Cup qualifiers for Monserrat. – Buzz
|31
|Parker, Isaiah
FCD (M)
|High: 31
|Low: 37
|▲ 2
|Parker got his first goal of 2024 last night, but he’s a long way from the first team. – Dan
|32
|Westergren, Mads
NTX (D)
|High: 32
|Low: 47
|▲ 9
|Played every minute in June for NTX and is looking like a full-time starter after joining the team late. – Buzz
|33
|Sali, Enes
FCD (F)
|High: 26
|Low: 33
|▼ 1
|Not the most consistent but goals in his last three games is a good return. – Dan
|34
|Korca, Amet
FCD (D)
|High: 27
|Low: 34
|— 0
|Made a couple of MLS benches but Korca is firmly an NTX player at this point. – Buzz
|35
|Molina, Malachi
NTX (D)
|High: 35
|Low: 45
|— 0
|Molina picked up his first minutes of the month in Utah after a good run in the NTX lineup ground to a halt. – Dan
|36
|Humphrey, Turner
NTX (D)
|High: 29
|Low: 40
|▼ 7
|He was looking fantastic, I was super excited by his upside… then Korca got healthy and started taking his minutes. Now just a late-game sub. – Buzz
|37
|Mendonca, Nick
NTX (M)
|High: 30
|Low: 37
|▼ 1
|On a run of one start each month, Mendonca really needs to get consistent minutes soon. – Dan
In Reserve
|Rank
|Trend
|Comments
|38
|Henry-Scott, Malik
FCD (F)
|High: 36
|Low: 39
|▲ 1
|Gets the start at 9 when his brother is out, mostly a late-game sub outside of that. The start vs Monarchs was his best performance of the year. – Buzz
|39
|Zanne, Abdoul
NTX (M)
|High: 34
|Low: 43
|▼ 2
|The casualty of Collodi’s red card in LA in a rare start, Zanne only managed 74 minutes across the month. – Dan
|40
|Darub, Victor
NTX (G)
|High: 40
|Low: 48
|▲ 8
|Finished off the game Collodi got red carded and started the next one. Made 7 saves total. – Buzz
|41
|Pepi, Diego
NTX (F)
|High: 31
|Low: 41
|▼ 1
|After scoring against LAFC at the start of the month El Trencito has played just two minutes. – Dan
|42
|Ramirez, Anthony
NTX (M)
|High: 35
|Low: 42
|▼ 4
|3 sub appearances in 4 games in June with 1 assist. That’s fine for now. – Buzz
|43
|Urzua, Alejandro
FCD (M)
|High: 30
|Low: 44
|— 0
|Made the bench in the last two games after joining up with the U-19s for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs. – Dan
|44
|Lacy, Dylan
NTX (M)
|High: 39
|Low: 44
|— 0
|Not making Next Pro benches, went back to the U19s for the MLS Next Cup Playoffs. – Buzz
|45
|Taboada, Lautaro
NTX (F)
|High: 38
|Low: 45
|— 0
|Taboada hasn’t even made the bench in June. He’s a 10-a-season MLS scorer in my last Football Manager save, so there’s that! – Dan
|46
|Londe, Leonard
NTX (F)
|High: 44
|Low: 47
|▲ 1
|2024’s open trialist signing has 0 minutes played. He hasn’t made a bench since April. – Buzz
|47
|Orejarena, Leonardo
NTX (M)
|High: 38
|Low: 47
|▼ 1
|Orejarena was away from NTX duty in June in his professional academy player role. – Dan
|48
|Isaiah Kaakoush
NTX (M)
|High: 48
|Low: 49
|▲ 1
|Like Orejarena, he’s really more of a paid Academy player than anything. FCD has homegrown rights from RSL. – Buzz
|49
|Jesus, Geovane
FCD (D)
|High: 46
|Low: 50
|▲ 1
|A few weeks out from a knee clean-up and he’s been spotted with a brace still on. There was a hope Geovane would be back in July. – Dan
|50
|Velasco, Alan
FCD (M)
|High: 47
|Low: 51
|▲ 1
|We’re still 1-2 months from the earliest expectations. There’s a noticeable visual difference in his legs – Buzz
|51
|Rose, Tyshawn
NTX (D)
|High: 48
|Low: 52
|▲ 1
|Can anyone spare an ACL, looking at this part of the list? – Dan
|52
|Pomykal, Paxton
FCD (M)
|High: 11
|Low: 53
|▲ 1
|See you next year Pax. Get well soon, FCD needs you. – Buzz
Thoughts and Comments
Oh no, what a shock, Maarten Paes is still number one. The winner of the goalkeeper vote for the MLS All-Star Game is keeping up some fantastic form and did get a rather nice profile written up on him right here.
Despite the focus being the more aggressive and energetic style under Peter Luccin with the first team, both of our biggest moves have come in Arlington with North Texas SC as Mads Westergren leaps nine spots. After formally joining North Texas SC in late March, the Dane has established himself as a regular starter in the back three.
Goalkeeper Victor Darub is hot on his heels with an eight-place jump on the back of increased opportunities while Michael Collodi served a red card suspension with the development club.
There were three significant drops this month starting with one that was a lock for FC Dallas very recently.
Sam Junqua plummets 9 places in the headline spot. Junqua played 97.2% of available minutes in 2024 having started every game while Nico Estevez was head coach. Under Coach Luccin, that number is 15.6%.
Junqua seems stuck between the move back to a back-four with the lack of center back depth freeing him up to be solely a fullback or wingback, and the form of Marco Farfan.
Junqua’s number wasn’t the worst, as Herbert Endeley fell 11 places. Poor form for North Texas SC makes that preseason form and early MLS exposure seem a lifetime ago.
Another rookie draft pick whose stock has dropped is Turner Humphrey. Another who impressed in the preseason, Humphrey’s minutes with North Texas SC have diminished with just seven minutes combined from the last two games after starting every game in May.
Please direct any complaints or praise to the comment section below!
