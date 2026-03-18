Herman Johansson called up by Sweden for UEFA Play-off vs Ukraine

FC Dallas’s Herman Johansson has been called up to the Sweden men’s national team for its UEFA Play-off Path B match against Ukraine.

Sweden will face Ukraine on Thursday, March 26, at 2:45 p.m. CT at Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia, Spain. With a win, Sweden will face the winner of the Poland-Albania match on Tuesday, March 31, at 2:45 p.m. CT at Strawberry Arena in Solna, Sweden.

Johansson should not miss any games with the two (potential) playoff games for Sweden coming between FC Dallas matches.

The winner of UEFA Play-off Path B will qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and be placed in Group F, with its base camp located at FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Johansson made his senior debut for Sweden on Nov. 18, 2025, against Slovenia in FIFA World Cup qualifying.