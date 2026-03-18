Liam Vejrostek called into US U17 for camp in Paraguay in March

FC Dallas Academy defender Liam Vejrostek has been named among the 20 players called up to the US U17s Team by Head Coach Alex Aldaz for a training camp from March 24th to the 29th at the Paraguayan Football Association’s Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Futbol Femenino (CARFEM), in Ypané, Paraguay.

This is the first camp since qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup last month. Aldaz’s squad will play an international friendly against Paraguay on March 28.

US U17 MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM – MARCH 2026 CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): James Donaldson (Atlanta United FC; Woodstock, Ga.), Matthew White (Philadelphia Union; Atherton, Calif.)

DEFENDERS Eddie Chadwick (Unattached; Los Angeles, Calif.), Gianmarco Di Noto (Columbus Crew; Rochester Hills, Mich.), Tyson Espy (Orange County SC; Dana Point, Calif.), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Liam Vejrostek (FC Dallas; Little Elm, Texas), Joshua Wilbrenninck-van Cuilenborg (Feyenoord/NED; Rotterdam, Netherlands)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Jai Gooroodev Bansoodeb (Brentford/ENG; London, England), Lukas Bruegmann (Hoffenheim/GER; Houston, Texas), Willyam Ferreira (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Vicente Garcia (LA Galaxy; West Covina, Calif.), Peter Molinari (New York City FC; Bayside, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Ademar Chavez (FC Cincinnati; Bakersfield, Calif.), Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo; Houston, Texas), Tyler Gladstone (Philadelphia Union; Granby, Mass.), Malik Jakupovic (Philadelphia Union; Sterling Heights, Mich.), Aaron Medina (Los Angeles Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Makai Wells (New England Revolution; Washington, D.C.)