McKinney Chupacabras name Frank Yallop as new Head Coach for 2026

McKinney Chupacabras have announced Frank Yallop as the club’s new Head Coach for the 2026 USL League Two season.

A two-time MLS Cup–winning head coach and two-time MLS Coach of the Year, Yallop has led multiple clubs, including the San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy, and Chicago Fire. Yallop also served as Head Coach of the Canadian Men’s National Team.

“What a special day for McKinney Chupacabras FC and soccer in our community. We’re thrilled to welcome one of the most accomplished coaches in Major League Soccer history to the city of McKinney. Frank Yallop is an MLS pioneer, and his experience will play a critical role as we continue building the Chupacabras in our second USL League Two season.” McKinne Owner Michael Hitchcock

Sporting Director Ed Puskarich said the club believes the move signals its intent moving forward. “Frank’s professional success speaks for itself, but beyond his achievements on the field, he is an even better person off the field. We believe this announcement will send shockwaves through U.S. soccer. Bringing someone of Frank’s caliber to McKinney shows the ambition of this club and the belief we have in what we are building here.”

Yallop said the energy around the club made the opportunity an exciting one. “I was attracted to the project because of the excitement around the Chupacabras in McKinney. The club already has tremendous fan support, and the work Michael Hitchcock, Ed Puskarich, and the entire staff have done in such a short time is impressive. I’m really looking forward to joining the club and building an exciting 2026 season.”

Yallop played professionally for Ipswich Town (1983-1996), making 389 appearances, and the Tampa Bay Mutiny (1996-1998) with 88 appearances in the early years of MLS. He also has 52 caps for Canada.

The remainder of the McKinney Chupacabras FC 2026 coaching staff will be announced soon. The Chupacabras will open the 2026 season at home on May 16.