Five DFW local ladies called into US U16 Women’s National Team camp

US Soccer is hosting a U16 Girls’ National Team camp from September 8th to the 15th in Fayetteville, Georgia, at the future home of the under-construction Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

Current U17 Coach Katie Schoepfer, who will be leading the current U17s to this year’s World Cup, will be shepherding the 2010s through the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, a cycle. Current U16 GNT head coach Ciaria Crinion will lead the 2009s through the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup cycle.

Called up to this U16 camp are three ladies from Solar SC: Camille Barrett, Kylie Guerrero, and Addison Staats. From FC Dallas are Aileen Rodriguez and Taylor Ladd.

US U16 GIRLS’ NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER

Domestic Training Camp – Fayetteville, Ga.

Goalkeepers (3): Camille Barrett (Solar SC; Plano, Texas), Olivia Hasan (Eclipse Select SC; Woodstock, Ill.), Aileen Rodriguez (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas)

Defenders (8): Ally Damron (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Kylie Guerrero (Solar SC; Coppell, Texas), Cali Hejduk (Columbus United SC; Westerville, Ohio), Madison Kline (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Edwardsville, Ill.), Reece Li (San Diego Surf SC; Poway, Calif.), Emma Sullivan (San Juan SC; Carmichael, Calif.), Cassandra Travers (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Santa Cruz, Calif.), Carolyn Voss (Minnesota Thunder; Brooklyn Park, Minn.)

Midfielders (6): Taylor Ladd (FC Dallas; Celina, Texas), Sarah Ligon (South Carolina Surf SC; Daniel Island, S.C.), Isabella Ortiz (Florida United SC; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Ellie Snyder (Oklahoma Energy FC; Owasso, Okla.), Avery Walbruch (La Roca FC; Highland, Utah), Sofia White (Bethesda SC; Kensington, Md.)

Forwards (7): Caroline Barrow (Albion Hurricanes FC; Houston, Texas), Kayleigh Cabigon (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Ella Dietz (Arkansas Rising; Little Rock, Ark.), Alexa Paloma Barajas (Rhode Island Surf; North Kingstown, R.I.), Riley Rountree (Eastside FC; Seattle, Wash.), Sadie Siedel (Mustang SC; Oakland, Calif.), Addison Staats (Solar SC; Forney, Texas)