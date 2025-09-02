FCD’s Heathcock and Iglesias called into US Women’s U17s

Two FC Dallas players, Layla Iglesias and Jordyn Heathcock, have been called into a US U17 Women’s National Team camp running from Sept. 7th to the 14th at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

This is the start of the new cycle for the players who will attempt to qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Current U.S. U-16 GNT head coach Ciara Crinion, who will transition to being the head coach for the U-17s for the next cycle, has called up 24 players.

This is a different group from the players who will compete in the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco next month (October), who will primarily be 2008s.

US U-17 WOMEN’S ROSTER

Domestic Training Camp – Chula Vista, Calif.

Goalkeepers (3): Anneliese Braun (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Los Altos, Calif.), Ella McNeal (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Manchester, Mo.), Avellina Saunders (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Phoenix, Ariz.)

Defenders (8): Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Madeline Maves (Crossfire Premier SC; Seattle, Wash.), Annabel Sharrer (Richmond United SC; Richmond, Va.), Alyssa Shim (Beach Futbol Club; Cypress, Calif.), Camille Toussant (Louisiana TDP Elite; French Settlement, La.), Brooklyn Vann (Indy Premier SC; Middletown, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio), Anaiah Williams (Eclipse Select SC; Glendale Heights, Ill.), Gigi Zuniga (Mountain View Los Altos SC; Watsonville, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Gabrielle Ferraro (San Juan SC; Sacramento, Calif.), Gianna Hanf (Match Fit Academy; Chesterfield, N.J.), Jordyn Heathcock (FC Dallas; Edmond, Okla.), Bridget Kopmeyer (Michigan Tigers; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Marin Kotschau (Colorado Rapids Youth SC; Thornton, Colo.), Taylor Morrell (Virginia Development Academy; Leesburg, Va.), Grace Murray (Beach FC; Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Alexis Fragnito (Syracuse Development Academy; Syracuse, N.Y.), Layla Iglesias (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Anna Korney (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC; Penfield, Pa.), Amari Manning (Players Development Academy; Flemington, N.J.), Felicity Nguyen (San Diego Surf SC; Temescal Valley, Calif.), Carolina Reyna (Sting Austin; Austin, Texas)