North Texas SC picks up California road win with playoff implications

Despite the slow start from North Texas SC, Los Toritos found a way to squeeze out a massive 1-0 road victory against Ventura County FC as they continue to push towards a playoff spot.

After last week’s disappointing loss, North Texas reverted back to the 4-2-3-1, with JT Harms getting his tenth start in goal. Returning to the starting lineup to join the former Hoosier were James Bulkeley (CB), Jackson DuBois (RB), Alejandro Urzua (CDM), and Caleb Swann (CDM).

Faisu Sangare started up top as the team’s lone striker, while Sam Sarver (RW) and Anthony Ramirez (LW) started out on the wings alongside him. Most notably absent from tonight’s game were Mo Cisset and Álvaro Augusto, two of the team’s more common starting CB’s.

North Texas SC XI at Ventura County FC, August 31, 2025

Similar to North Texas, Ventura County also held a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Brady Scott getting his seventeenth start in goal. On the backline, Max Middleby joined the seasoned grouping of Jason Bucknor, Jose Magaña, and Riley Dalgado, to make his third start of the season.

Also making a rare appearance was winger Gino Vivi, who made his fifth start for VCFC. Most notably absent from the home team’s starting XI was Luis Müller, who currently is tied for most goals on the team with 7, alongside Jeorgio Kocevski, who started tonight in the midfield.

Ventura County FC XI vs North Texas SC, August 31, 2025

Despite a first half that was incredibly even, El Capitan found a way to open up the scoring. In the 33rd minute, Sarver was taken down in the box and drew the game’s first yellow card. Sarver stepped up and converted the PK (per usual) to give North Texas the lead, 1-0.

Sweet 16 for Captain Sam Sarver!



Buried from the spot with confidence, that's goal number 1️⃣6️⃣ on the season for our leader! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hFmV2elFV1 — North Texas SC (@northtexasSC) September 1, 2025

That score would put Sarver at 16 goals on the season and now joins Ronaldo Damus and Bernard Kamungo for most goals scored in a single season, with five games remaining.

Unfortunately, in the 87th minute, Gavin Gall was given his second yellow of the game after he held up an opposing player on the attacking play. Los Toritos were forced to finish this game, once again, down a man.

However, the backline held strong for NTSC, and with a bit of help from fresh legs off the bench, North Texas found a way to come out with a 1-0 victory over one of the best teams in the West.

“I thought we played well against a top-four team in the league. I think in the first half, we had a really good plan against them. We got the goal from a penalty kick that I thought we thoroughly deserved. In the second half, they were going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at us,” said head coach John Gall. “They are a team that scores a lot of goals, and to shut them out was huge. It showed me a lot of determination and grit.”

Unsurprisingly, our Man of the Match tonight was none other than Mr. JT Harms. The keeper had himself another stellar performance with 7 saves and was in large part the reason North Texas was able to come away with three points.

Head coach John Gall had this to say about Harms after the game, “I knew what I was going to get when I signed him. [JT Harms] had a stellar collegiate career; he’s a great leader, competitor, and he wants to do well for this team. He’s not selfish in any way, shape, or form. He wants to do all that he can to help his team out.”

Up next, North Texas SC returns home to Choctaw Stadium to take on Ventura County FC on Saturday, September 6th at 7:30 pm CT. VCFC is currently 10-7-5 on the season, with 2 shoot-out wins.