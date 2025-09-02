Three DFW local ladies called into US U15 women’s camp

Three ladies from DFW have been called into US U15 Girls’ National Team camp at the Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, California, from September 8th to the 15th: Sarah Webb (Solar SC), Jaidyn Beal (Forms Academy), and Brooklyn Walker (Solar SC).

U.S. U-15 GNT head coach Vannessa Mann has called up 24 players, all born in 2011. This is the first training camp for this group of players at the U15 GNT level. These players will perhaps form the core of the team that will attempt to qualify for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

U.S. U-15 GIRLS’ NATIONAL TEAM (Club; Hometown)

Domestic Training Camp – Chula Vista, Calif.

Goalkeepers (3): Traci Byers (Penn Fusion SA; Lititz, Pa.), Avara Stimsonriahi (Phoenix Rising FC; Phoenix, Ariz.), Sarah Webb (Solar SC; Rockwall, Texas)

Defenders (8): Jaidyn Beal (Forms Academy; Dallas, Texas), Brynn Buchanan (TophatSC; Atlanta, Ga.), Kallington Daniels (Phoenix Rising FC; Phoenix, AZ), Brazil Crockett (Southern California Blues SC; Porter Ranch, Calif.), Sydney Eaton (TophatSC; Atlanta, Ga.), Claire Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calf.), Aniah Zembrodt (Kings Hammer FC; Independence, Ky.), Brooklyn Walker (Solar SC; Plano, Texas)

Midfielders (7): Angelica Alzugaray (Cincinnati United SC; Cincinnati, Ohio), Kate Cintron (Southern California Blues SC; San Diego, Calif.), Gabriella Hollins (STA; Westfield, N.Y.), Maddy James (Ohio Elite SA; Xenia, Ohio), Makenna Misa (Albion SC Las Vegas; Henderson, Nev.), Harper St. James (SC del Sol; Phoenix, Ariz.), Aubrey Taylor (San Diego Surf SC; Fallbrook, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Lyla Charlet (Richmond United SC; Midlothian, Va.), Bonnie Earl (Southern California Blues SC; Seal Beach, Calif.), Olivia Jones (Indy Premier SC; Chesterton, IN), Astrid Ryan (Columbus Force; Dublin, Ohio), Saige Scarborough (Davis Legacy SC; Sacramento, Calif.), Ava Sadlowski (Albion Hurricanes FC; Houston, Texas)