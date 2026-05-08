FCD’s Boyette, Arriaga, and Clark named to US U14 National ID Camp

US Soccer has announced the rosters for its U14 Boys’ talent identification camp from May 8th to the 13th for 2012s. This will be the first US camp at the new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Sixty players were selected from U.S. Soccer’s three regional mini camps and will be broken up into three teams representing the North, South, and West regions of the country.

FCD’s Evan Boyette (defender), Mateo Arriaga (midfield), and Lincoln Clark (midfield) were named to the “south” team. All three are 2012s.

The camp will be overseen by Garret Biller, Director of Talent Identification for Men’s Youth National Teams, with the squads coached by Dan Donigan and Rob Irvine (North), Arturo Alvarez and Chris Kranjc (South), and Junior Burgos and Roberto Gimenez (West).

This ID Camp is a stepping first U15 roster.

U14 National ID Camp Roster

NORTH

Goalkeepers (2): Calen Mueller (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Adan Rosales (Chicago Fire FC; Berwyn, Ill.)

Defenders (6): Tyler Edwards (Red Bull New York; Southington, Conn.), Jahiel Johnson (FC Cincinnati; Cincinnati, Ohio), Caleb Loriston (New York City FC; East Northport, N.Y.), Braylon Martin (Hoosier Premier; Carmel, Ind.), Noah Pine (Philadelphia Union; Malvern, Pa.), Robert Vlad (Chicago Fire FC; Niles, Ill.)

Midfielders (7): Griffin Brill (Chicago Fire FC; Prospect Heights, Ill.), Jonathan David (Red Bull New York; Kenilworth, N.J.), Boston Kahoalii (New England Revolution; Whitman, Mass.), Brennan McWeeney (New England Revolution; Milton, Mass.), Diego Roque (New York City FC; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Hassan Sakr (FC Cincinnati; Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Jordan Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Egg Harbor Township, N.J.)

Forwards (5): Cyro Barrios Ramirez (Cedar Stars Academy – Bergen; Harrison, N.J.), Matthew Garner (St. Louis City SC; St. Louis, Mo.), Rashid Gbla (Columbus Crew; Westerville, Ohio), Jaxon Vereen (New York City FC; Trumbull, Conn.), Yaseen Zaghdoudi (New York City FC; New York City, N.Y.)

SOUTH

Goalkeepers (2): Mario Martinez Reyes (Orlando City SC; Bradenton, Fla.), Owen Rodier (Inter Miami CF; Palmetto Bay, Fla.)

Defenders (6): Evan Boyette (FC Dallas; Prosper, Texas), Nathan Maura (Queen City Mutiny FC; Newton, N.C.), Charles Owensby (Atlanta United FC; Chattanooga, Tenn.), Jackson Rhodes (Atlanta United FC; Smyrna, Ga.), Isaiah Soto Vargas (El Paso Locomotive FC; Las Cruces, N.M.), Manuel Vasquez (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Mateo Arriaga (FC Dallas; Ennis, Texas), Lincoln Clark (FC Dallas; Mckinney, Texas), Luke Dixon (Colorado Rapids; Cherry Hills VIllage, Colo.), Eduardo Iglesias (Houston Dynamo FC; Fulshear, Texas), Landon Lucas (Orlando City SC; Fort Benning, Ga.), Matthew Teruel (Orlando City SC; Coral Springs, Fla.)

Forwards (6): Matias Flores (Sporting Kansas City; Tiffin, Iowa), Oliver Hamadi (Austin FC; Austin, Texas), Bodie Mass (FC Florida; Stuart, Fla.), Nehemias Molina Baladi (Orlando City SC; St. Cloud, Fla.), Zamir Ramirez Valenzuela (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.), Jacob Samaniego (AFC Lightning Soccer Club; Fayetteville, Ga.)

WEST

Goalkeepers (2): Brock Bahney (Lamorinda Soccer Club; Oakland, Calif.), Sean Fields (Los Angeles Galaxy; Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

Defenders (6): Patrick Collins (Sacramento Republic FC; Folsom, Calif.), German Del Toro (San Jose Earthquakes; Herald, Calif.), Ricardo Esparza (Los Angeles Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Dylan Hume (Crossfire Academy; Woodinville, Wash.), Bryant Mata (Los Angeles FC; Los Angeles, Calif.), Shemar Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Noah Angulo (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Kellen Biondolillo (Los Angeles Galaxy; Laguna Niguel, Calif.), Ezra Guyette (San Jose Earthquakes; Oakland, Calif.), Abdulrahman Hamadi (Pacific Northwest SC; Auburn, Wash.), Koa Kreps (San Diego FC; San Diego, Calif.), Anthony Nunez (Los Angeles FC; Bakersfield, Calif.)

Forwards (6): Noah Blesso (Washington Premier FC; Bonney Lake, Wash.), Jackson Chacon (Strikers FC; Fullerton, Calif.), Somto Chidebe (Los Angeles Galaxy; Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.), Declan McDonald (Real Salt Lake; Alpine, Utah), Juan Perez Rios (Crossfire Academy; Sammamish, Wash.), Jack Rayden (City SC San Diego; San Diego, Calif.)