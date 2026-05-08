World Cup 2026 broadcast schedule at Cosm

Cosm and FOX Sports have announced they will showcase the FIFA World Cup 2026 in “Shared Reality” on Cosm Dallas’ 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ LED Dome located at Grandscape in The Colony.

Cosm will carry 40 matches, including all three U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) Group Stage matches (June 12, 19, and 25) and the FIFA World Cup™ Final (July 19).

“At FOX Sports, our goal is to make the world’s biggest events feel even bigger, and teaming up with Cosm allows us to do that quite literally – on the biggest immersive screen in live sports,” said Michael Bucklin, SVP, Digital, FOX Sports. “For the FIFA World Cup 2026™, we’re delivering that vision at an unprecedented scale, bringing 40 of the tournament’s most anticipated matches to fans for the first time in a live, Shared Reality setting.”

Following the Group Stage, Cosm will feature the majority of initial knockout matches and the full slate of remaining tournament matches spanning the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final, live from East Rutherford on Sunday, July 19.

“The World Cup is the greatest display of how sports unite communities around the globe and foster an unmatched sense of passion and fandom – all of which are core to the Cosm experience,” said Peter Murphy, SVP, Content & Media at Cosm. “We are thrilled to collaborate with FOX Sports to super-serve fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and bring people together through Shared Reality across our venues in three of the World Cup’s major host cities, simultaneously.”

World Cup 2026 Group Stage Matches at Cosm

Date & Time (CT) Matchup Host City June 11 at 2 pm Mexico vs. South Africa Mexico City, MX June 12 at 8 pm USMNT vs. Paraguay Los Angeles, CA June 17 at 3 pm England vs. Croatia Dallas, TX June 19 at 2 pm USMNT vs. Australia Seattle, WA June 22 at Noon Argentina vs. Austria Dallas, TX June 23 at 3 pm England vs. Ghana Boston, MA June 24 at 6 pm Scotland vs. Brazil Miami, FL June 24 at 8 pm Czechia vs. Mexico Mexico City, MX June 25 at 9 pm Türkiye vs. USMNT Los Angeles, CA June 26 at 2 pm Norway vs. France Boston, MA June 27 at 6:30 pm Colombia vs. Portugal Miami, FL

Cosm World Cup Dome side field view.

Cosm World Cup Dome end field view.