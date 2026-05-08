Categories International Soccer, World Cup 26

World Cup 2026 broadcast schedule at Cosm

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on World Cup 2026 broadcast schedule at Cosm

Cosm and FOX Sports have announced they will showcase the FIFA World Cup 2026 in “Shared Reality” on Cosm Dallas’ 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ LED Dome located at Grandscape in The Colony.

Cosm will carry 40 matches, including all three U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) Group Stage matches (June 12, 19, and 25) and the FIFA World Cup™ Final (July 19).

“At FOX Sports, our goal is to make the world’s biggest events feel even bigger, and teaming up with Cosm allows us to do that quite literally – on the biggest immersive screen in live sports,” said Michael Bucklin, SVP, Digital, FOX Sports. “For the FIFA World Cup 2026™, we’re delivering that vision at an unprecedented scale, bringing 40 of the tournament’s most anticipated matches to fans for the first time in a live, Shared Reality setting.”

Following the Group Stage, Cosm will feature the majority of initial knockout matches and the full slate of remaining tournament matches spanning the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final, live from East Rutherford on Sunday, July 19.

“The World Cup is the greatest display of how sports unite communities around the globe and foster an unmatched sense of passion and fandom – all of which are core to the Cosm experience,” said Peter Murphy, SVP, Content & Media at Cosm. “We are thrilled to collaborate with FOX Sports to super-serve fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and bring people together through Shared Reality across our venues in three of the World Cup’s major host cities, simultaneously.”

World Cup 2026 Group Stage Matches at Cosm

Date & Time (CT)MatchupHost City
June 11 at 2 pmMexico vs. South AfricaMexico City, MX
June 12 at 8 pmUSMNT vs. ParaguayLos Angeles, CA
June 17 at 3 pmEngland vs. CroatiaDallas, TX
June 19 at 2 pmUSMNT vs. AustraliaSeattle, WA
June 22 at NoonArgentina vs. AustriaDallas, TX
June 23 at 3 pmEngland vs. GhanaBoston, MA
June 24 at 6 pmScotland vs. BrazilMiami, FL
June 24 at 8 pmCzechia vs. MexicoMexico City, MX
June 25 at 9 pmTürkiye vs. USMNTLos Angeles, CA
June 26 at 2 pmNorway vs. FranceBoston, MA
June 27 at 6:30 pmColombia vs. PortugalMiami, FL
Cosm World Cup Dome.
Cosm World Cup Dome side field view.
Cosm WorldCup Dome2
Cosm World Cup Dome end field view.
Cosm World Cup Dome.
Cosm World Cup Dome end field view.

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